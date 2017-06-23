News Release

Leiden in the running for prestigious science conference

23 June 2017 Leiden, Universiteit

The EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF) conference represents the biggest multidisciplinary science gathering in Europe. In close collaboration with The Hague, city of peace and justice, Leiden competes with the Italian city of Trieste to host this conference. On Thursday 29 June, a Leiden delegation will travel to Strasbourg to clarify the bid book and win this prestigious science conference for Leiden.

This conference belongs in Leiden

Leiden’s candidacy will be supported by two local champions, delegates from Leiden University. Both Prof. Dr. Corinne L. Hofman, Dean of the Faculty Archaeology, Professor of Caribbean Archaeology and director of the Caribbean research group at Leiden University, and Prof. Dr. Ferry C. Breedveld, former Chair of the Executive Board of Leiden University Medical Center, Professor of Rheumatology, have the honour to shine a spotlight on the prestigious science programme in Leiden. “It would not be a coincidence if ESOF 2020 were to take place in Leiden. Known as the City of Discoveries, Leiden is ready to host a conference of this nature. No other destination makes more sense as a host city. This conference truly belongs in Leiden. The objectives of ESOF 2020 match all the core values of the city and of Leiden University, a bastion of freedom and science. We want to show that science is an infinite source of discoveries”, says Breedveld.

A year as the ‘European City of Science’ will generate 6 million euros for the city

The organising city has the honour to call itself the European City of Science for a year. Scientists, policy-makers and science journalists from across the globe will visit the city and establish contacts for future collaboration. Cities that previously hosted ESOF doubled their number of visitors in that year. Mayor Lenferink: “In addition to putting our city into the spotlight and being profiled as a city of knowledge, Leiden and the surrounding area stand to gain approximately 6 million euros. I am very proud of how all the partners have contributed their ideas and actions to make a successful bid. I believe we have done a very good job of that and believe we have a very solid chance to bring this important conference to Leiden for the Netherlands. We are in for some exciting weeks.”

It seems that 2020 will turn out to be the year with a golden touch, especially considering the commemoration and celebration regarding the Leiden Pilgrim Fathers in that same year. In 2020, Leiden will commemorate the crossing of the pilgrims on the Mayflower to the New World 400 years ago.

The winner will be announced around 15 July. Follow the interim developments through social media: https://www.facebook.com/ESOF-2020-Leiden-1615869441759252, Twitter: @ESOF2020Leiden and through LinkedIn ESOF2020Leiden.