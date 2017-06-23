News Release

ESC Congress 2017 - Press Schedule

23 June 2017 European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

ESC Congress 2017 will be held 26 to 30 August in Barcelona, Spain

The press schedule for ESC Congress 2017 is announced today. Journalists are invited to attend 6 hot line session press conferences including a Clinical Trial Update and a Late Breaking Registry Results and 3 press conferences with the themes:

· Cardiac Interventions – Expanding Applications

· Living Longer – Tips and Tricks

· Cholesterol Lowering – Reality Check and New Directions

The scientific programme is here (http://spo.escardio.org/default.aspx?eevtid=1220)

The world's largest and most influential cardiovascular event features 500 expert sessions over five days. More than 500 journalists and 32 000 healthcare professionals from 140+ countries are expected to attend.

“40 years of PCI”, the spotlight of ESC Congress 2017 will highlight the impact coronary intervention has had on all fields of cardiology. Professor Stephan Achenbach, Chair of the Congress Programme Committee, said: “Percutaneous Coronary Interventions have had a tremendous impact on all aspects of cardiovascular care. These far-reaching transformations will be outlined with up-to-date presentations of leading interventional cardiologists from all over the world.”

40 Late breaking science presentations (http://spo.escardio.org/default.aspx?eevtid=1220&days=&topics=&types=18317%7c18314&rooms=&freetext=&sort=1&page=1&scroll=0&showResults=True&nbPerPage=20&WithWebcast=&WithSlides=&WithAbstract=&WithReport=) throughout the programme including 21 Late Breaking Trials which will be presented in the Hot Line Sessions (4 sessions) and 12 Late Breaking Registry Results which will be presented in Hot Line Sessions (2 sessions)

New this year a dedicated Late Breaking Science Moderated Poster Session on Sunday & Monday will be featuring an additional 14 trials / research and the opportunity to interact directly with the investigators around the poster.

Novel science will also be revealed in the abstracts, of which the best have been selected from more than10800 abstract submissions.

Some 150 cardiovascular topics will be explored, with new tracks added on cardiac surgery, e-cardiology. The latter will highlight state-of-the-art technologies in cardiology such as remote monitoring in heart failure, mobile health for hypertension control, and computer modelling in electrophysiology.