News Release

Study in Germany: New postgraduate degree Micro- and Nanotechnologies at the Technische Universität Ilmenau

23 June 2017 Technische Universität Ilmenau

At the German Technische Universität Ilmenau prospective students can enrol in the new course Micro- and Nanotechnologies beginning this October. The 2-year program is taught in English and will be awarded with a Master of Science. Due to close collaboration with the Institute of Micro- and Nanotechnologies MacroNano® students will be working on current research projects. They will therefore gain practical and methodological experience working in state-of-the-art clean rooms.

The M. Sc. Micro- and Nanotechnologies allows international students with a background in Electrical Engineering, Technical Physics or Material Science an application-oriented insight into modern Micro- and Nanotechnologies. In four semesters they will receive a theoretical background as well as hands-on experience in fabrication and integration processes of micro- and nanocomponents. Apart from their dissertation students will need to complete two research projects which will allow them to specialize according to their interests. The Technische Universität Ilmenau is known for an interdisciplinary approach so that students can enhance their studies with a variety of technical and non-technical modules.

Alongside colleagues from the Graduate School “NanoFab”, students will develop innovative fabrication processes for components as well as solutions for the integration of these components into complex systems. With these new methods they will contribute to the production of ever smaller and more powerful devices such as biomedical implants or smartphones.

“The creation of the new course is a logical consequence of the long-standing involvement in research and development at the Technische Universität Ilmenau” said Professor Jens Müller, Director of the Institute of Micro- und Nanotechnologies (IMN) MacroNano® and academic advisor for prospective students. “Micro- and Nanotechnologies are so called key enabling technologies, which determine economic development and progress. These technologies are shaping the image of the university as a modern educational and research institution.”

M. Sc. Micro- and Nanotechnologies:

Degree: Master of Science

Length of study: 4 semesters

Start: Winter semester (October 2017)

Program language: English

Prerequisite: www.tu-ilmenau.de/en/international

Application: www.tu-ilmenau.de/apply

http://www.tu-ilmenau.de/ei/vor-dem-studium/micro-and-nanotechnologies/