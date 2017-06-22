News Release

The Geological Society of London's Lyell Collection launches new website on the HighWire Press JCore platform

22 June 2017 Geological Society of London, The

The Geological Society of London has launched its Lyell Collection on HighWire Press’s JCore platform. The Society’s new sites, showcasing both journal and book content, use JCore’s award-winning responsive design to improve and enhance user experience and functionality for members, subscribers, authors, and visitors.

"We are pleased to launch the new Lyell Collection website on HighWire Press’s JCore platform" says Neal Marriott, Publishing Director at the Geological Society of London (GSL). “The new website is both contemporary and visually appealing. The intuitive interface allows browsers to discover featured articles, benefit from enhanced article functionality and connect with over 28,000 articles online easily and quickly. JCore’s responsiveness ensures the content is accessible on desktop, tablet or smartphone. Our editors, readers and authors will benefit from the collaboration with HighWire to enhance the Lyell Collection content.”

"The upgrade to JCore gives GSL more control over their website” says Tracy Capaldi-Drewett, VP Global Marketing and EMEA Sales (HighWire), “and increases engagement with readers, authors, and members. Content is presented in an easy to navigate format and is accessible across all devices. We are confident that the new site will better support the Lyell Collection and GSL’s future objectives.”

http://www.lyellcollection.org/