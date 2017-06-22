Printer friendly version
Share
Publication Announcement
Introducing the Large Dairy Herd Management 3rd edition (e-book)
22 June 2017
Elsevier
The ADSA® Foundation is pleased to announce that after untold hours of work by a dedicated group of 171 chapter authors, 18 section editors, and 73 external reviewers, under the leadership of Dr. David Beede, the third edition of Large Dairy Herd Management (e-book) is now available for purchase.
This edition was developed to help meet the growing information needs of dairy farmers, service professionals, and students worldwide. It brings peer-reviewed dairy science and management information to users in an accessible, easy-to-use format. The e-book includes 97 chapters in 15 sections. The sections and section editors are as follows:
Section 1: Building Sustainability and Capacity—David Beede, Michigan State University
Section 2: Large Herd Systems—Steven P. Washburn, North Carolina State University
Section 3: Facilities and Environment—Joseph M. Zulovich, University of Missouri, and Joseph P. Harner, Kansas State University
Section 4: Milk Markets and Marketing—Normand R. St-Pierre, The Ohio State University/Perdue AgriBusiness
Section 5: Genetic Selection Programs and Breeding Strategies—Kent A. Weigel, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Section 6: Calves and Replacements—Robert E. James, Virginia Tech
Section 7: Reproduction and Reproductive Management—William W. Thatcher, University of Florida
Section 8: Nutrition and Nutritional Management—Richard J. Grant and Heather M. Dann, William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute
Section 9: Lactation and Milking Systems—Rupert M. Bruckmaier, University of Bern
Section 10: Mastitis and Milk Quality—Joseph S. Hogan, The Ohio State University/OARDC
Section 11: Animal and Herd Welfare—Trevor DeVries, University of Guelph
Section 12: Herd Health—Carlos A. Risco, University of Florida
Section 13: Business, Economic Analysis, and Decision-Making—Albert De Vries, University of Florida
Section 14: Effectively Managing Farm Employees—Stanley J. Moore and Phillip T. Durst, Michigan State University
Section 15: Precision Management Technologies—Jeffrey M. Bewley, University of Kentucky
The book is available for purchase at student and professional (member and nonmember) rates exclusively from ADSA by going to: http://ldhm.adsa.org/purchase . Prices are:
Students (undergraduate and graduate) $62.50
Professionals
ADSA Members $125.00
Nonmembers $195.00
The third edition is fully updated and includes numerous color figures, videos, and separate metric and imperial versions. The book is available in PDF and EPUB formats, and purchasers may download both metric and imperial versions of the book in both file formats.
Publication of this third edition was supported by exclusive section sponsors Zoetis (Section 5 and Section 12) and Purina (Section 8) and by section sponsors Lely (Section 2), Biomin and Milk Specialties Global (Section 6), Zoetis (Section 7), Cargill and Zinpro (Section 11), Progressive Dairy Solutions Inc. (Section 14), and DeLaval (Section 15). The ADSA Foundation gratefully acknowledges their support.
http://ldhm.adsa.org/purchase