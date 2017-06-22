Event

American College of Cardiology Latin America Conference

22 June 2017 — 24 June 2017 American College of Cardiology

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Hilton Mexico City Reforma

Advances in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD) have yielded remarkably positive results, with a steady decline in CVD mortality across the globe. However, despite this remarkable progress, CVD remains the leading cause of death throughout the world and its prevalence remains high, making it a global public health priority and an intensive focus of research. Such research has led to new evidence that continues to accrue about the underlying pathophysiology as well as strategies to enhance CVD prevention, evaluation and treatment. As care of the patient with CVD becomes more complex, it is imperative that cardiovascular professionals have an opportunity for a comprehensive review of evidence-based practices and exposure to state-of-the-art updates, innovative techniques and translational research on the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease.

