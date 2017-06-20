News Release

Are Current Efforts to Combat Terrorism Actually Increasing the Risk of Future Attacks?

20 June 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

A public health perspective of the rise in terrorism and violent radicalization points to social determinants of health including discrimination, social isolation, and stigmatization of groups such as Muslims or Arab American as factors that can make people more vulnerable to extremist influences. The social determinants and risk factors for violent radicalization that contribute to terrorist activities is the focus of an insightful new article published in Health Equity, a peer-reviewed open access journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available on the Health Equity website.

In the article entitled “Social Determinants of Health, Violent Radicalization, and Terrorism: A Public Health Perspective,” coauthors Héctor Alcalá, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Mienah Zulfacar Sharif, University of California, Irvine, and Goleen Samari, University of Texas, Austin, argue that anti-Muslim sentiment promotes discrimination and marginalization of Muslim communities, limiting their social resources and social cohesion, and perhaps making some individuals more likely to engage in radicalization and acts of political violence.

“Promoting community capacity building and augmenting social resources may be effective strategies to improve health and limit radicalization,” says Health Equity Editor-in-Chief Ana E. Núñez, MD, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Professor of Medicine, Drexel University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers T32HD007081 and R24HD042849. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/heq.2016.0016

Attached files Health Equity