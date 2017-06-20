News Release

The German university Technische Universität Ilmenau is developing a new balance for the new kilogram

20 June 2017 Technische Universität Ilmenau

In 2018 when the kilogram will be redefined, the Technische Universität Ilmenau and the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (the National Metrology Institute of Germany) will have developed the balance which is required for measuring: the Planck balance. This highly precise electronic weighing balance does not measure, as up to now, on the basis of the original kilogram using weights but refers to the fundamental physical constant: the Planck’s constant. The balance will be used worldwide for calibrating other scales or balances so that those correspond to the system with this new method as required. The new balance is also to be used in industry for measuring weights. In many sectors there is a significant demand for highly precise balances: in pharmaceutical companies for precise dosing of medical products, in official metrology service labs for calibrating scales for food and in police departments for forensic investigation, for the proof of toxic substances and in ballistics.

In the coming year the kilogram will be revolutionized as the original kilogram – a 4 cm small cylinder made from platinum and iridium having been stored under three glass domes in a safe near Paris since 1889 – is becoming lighter. Within one hundred years it has lost 50 millionths of a gram. As all scales worldwide refer indirectly to this unique kilogram, they all weigh incorrectly even if it is only minimal and negligible. Although the original kilogram is becoming lighter, structurally identical copies of the prototype remain constant worldwide – which means, as the original kilogram is the measure of all things, these copies are slowly becoming heavier. Therefore, a new standard is required which does not change and cannot be damaged or lost.

In 2018 the new “kilogram“ will be adopted at the 26th General Conference on Weights and Measures – a kilogram that is not defined by an object or a physical mass, but by a physical constant: the Planck’s constant. The highly precise continuously measuring Planck balance, developed by the German university Technische Universität Ilmenau, operates on the principle of electromagnetic force compensation. Simply put, a weight on the one side is to be balanced by electrical force on the other. This electrical force is inextricably linked with the Planck’s constant and can be directly referred to the new kilogram definition. As this balance is the first self-calibrating instrument of its kind, masses determined as reference or standard masses for calibrating scales and balances are no longer required. Another advantage of the Planck balance is its wide measuring range covering a range from milligrams to one kilogram. At the end of the year the first prototype of the balance will be available and ready for use.

The Institute for Process Measurement and Sensor Technology at the Technische Universität Ilmenau, where the Planck balance is leadingly co-developed under the scientific responsibility of Professor Thomas Fröhlich, is a global leader in the field of industrial force measuring and weighing techniques as well as nanometer-accurate laser measurement technology. During the last decade measuring instruments have been developed in the institute known worldwide as “the most precise balance”. Knowledge gained on the basis of the development of the so-called 1-kg-prototype mass comparator was the direct key for research work in the field of the Planck balance. This highly precise mass comparator is already used in national metrology institutes all over the world for the comparison of kilogram-prototypes.

The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (the National Metrology Institute of Germany) as a globally leading metrology institute plays a key role in the redefinition of the kilogram and contributes to the renewal of the entire international measurement system with all its physical quantities now based on the fundamental physical constants. For redefining the kilogram on the basis of physical constants, two approaches are considered worldwide: the Avogadro experiment, where in an almost perfect crystal – a sphere of isotopically pure silicon – the number of atoms is determined. The second approach refers to the Watt balance which, similarly to the Planck balance, compensates the weight force of a mass in the earth’s gravity field by an electromagnetic force. For both experiments the Planck’s constant is determined so that the two approaches meet at the target. The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt has primarily chosen the silicon sphere and other metrology institutes, e.g. the US-American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Canadian National Research Council (NRC), favor the Watt balance. For supplying the industry with balances meeting both standards in the future, the PTB has developed together with the TU Ilmenau the Planck balance as the industry-compliant version of the Watt balance.

The € 1.5 m project for the development of the Planck balance has been supported in the framework of the “VIP+-Programs“ by the German Ministry for Education and Research.