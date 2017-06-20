News Release

NTU Singapore and Thai petrochemical giant PTTGC to develop new 3D printing materials for the automotive industry

20 June 2017 Nanyang Technological University

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) will collaborate to develop advanced 3D printing materials for the next-generation automotive industry.

PTTGC is Thailand's largest petrochemical and refining company. With eight main business lines, it focuses on investing into the expansion of specialties chemical products and green chemicals.

A top-ranked university, NTU is renowned for its research-intensive interdisciplinary approach in developing innovative solutions for industry and society.

NTU and PTTGC aim to jointly develop new materials that could be used to 3D print vehicle components to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, fostering sustainable growth.

The two partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding today in Bangkok, Thailand.

NTU’s signatory, Professor Lam Khin Yong, Chief of Staff and Vice President (Research), said, “This partnership is very timely, especially when many countries are developing advanced manufacturing technologies to make more complex components, yet with a greener carbon footprint. With the combined expertise of NTU in translational research and innovation, and the industrial application experience of PTTGC, I am sure that together we will be able to achieve new technological innovations and scientific breakthroughs.”

Signing on behalf of PTTGC is Mr Supattanapong Punmeechaow, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our company is leveraging its research and development competencies as one strategic arm for growth and sustainability. Thus, we collaborate with both domestic and international external partners to attain timely commercialisation. Under the current Thailand 4.0 Policy, Thailand is moving towards an innovation-driven economy. Both PTTGC and NTU Singapore have mutual interests and complementary strengths, creating synergy for faster innovation.”

The two partners kicked off the partnership by inking a research collaboration agreement on the same day that details the research focus.

NTU has built up its expertise in 3D printing in recent years, partnering industry leaders to develop innovative technologies in key sectors such as aerospace and defence, where it is finding more reliable ways of 3D printing aerospace components and is developing lightweight UAVs with embedded electronics.



In healthcare, the university is coming up with new methods of 3D printing human tissue and medical implants, while in the marine and offshore industry it aims to develop 3D printing solutions to make it easier and cheaper to repair components of ships and rigs. The university is also looking to boost productivity in the building and construction sector, where it wants to find new ways to 3D print customised concrete structures for buildings.

Professor Chua Chee Kai, Executive Director of NTU’s Singapore Centre for 3D Printing, is also one of the most cited scientists in the world for 3D printing.

