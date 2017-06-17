News Release

Three IGC scientists elected EMBO Members

17 June 2017 Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência (IGC)

Paula Duque, Isabel Gordo and Miguel Soares, group leaders at the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência (IGC; Portugal) were now elected members of the European Molecular Biology Organization - EMBO. It is also remarkable that three scientists from the same research institution are elected in the same year as EMBO members.

EMBO is one of the most prestigious science organisations that supports talented scientists at all stages of their careers and helps to create the best research environment for the development of the life sciences in Europe. Every year, this organisation recognises the merit and excellence of the work developed in recent years by several scientists electing them as new members and giving them an active role in the execution of the organisation's initiatives. The three IGC scientists now elected have already a solid career in different areas of the life sciences.

Paula Duque leads the Plant Molecular Biology group at IGC that studies the molecular mechanisms of how plants perceive and respond to environmental stress. On the importance of this nomination, Paula Duque states: "I am greatly honoured by this election and having the work my lab has been carrying out recognized by some of the world's most influential scientists. Joining EMBO will provide me with a new and privileged platform to interact with leaders in different research fields and hopefully draw attention to other excellent work in the plant sciences being developed in Portugal."

Isabel Gordo coordinates the Evolutionary Biology laboratory at IGC where her team studies the genetics of adaptation using microbial populations, such as bacteria. In particular, the group studies the processes that allow bacteria to adapt in the context of ecosystems as in the case of the gut or how bacteria become resistant to antibiotics. To Isabel Gordo: "This election is both an honour and a pleasure. An honour for the recognition of the work of all my team members who have relentlessly been searching for the rules underlying the organisation of the genomes of simple organisms. A pleasure because I get to become an EMBO member together with two other colleagues of my Institute, who I greatly respect and admire."

Miguel Soares, leader of the Inflammation group at IGC, studies mechanisms that regulate inflammation with a specific interest in those mechanisms that operate during host-microbe interactions. With this recognition, Miguel Soares says: "It is an honour to join EMBO and join an outstanding group of world-leading scientists".

This year, EMBO has elected 65 new members, joining a group of more than 1700 of the best researchers in Europe and around the world. Maria Leptin, EMBO Director says in the EMBO statement: "We received more nominations than ever before during this election cycle, which pays tribute to the strength and diversity of the European life sciences. Drawing on our new members' expertise and insight will be invaluable in helping EMBO to deliver and strengthen its programmes and activities in the years to come."

Paula Duque, Isabel Gordo and Miguel Soares join now a list of 15 other scientists working in Portugal that are EMBO members, including Jonathan Howard, IGC Director, Mónica Bettencourt Dias, also scientist at IGC and Maria do Carmo Fonseca, president of the Instituto de Medicina Molecular (iMM-Lisboa).

