Event

Save the Date: Leading Acoustics Meeting in Boston June 25-29, 2017

25 June 2017 — 29 June 2017 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Location: Boston, USA

Boston, USA Venue: John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center

The 173rd Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America and the third joint meeting with the European Acoustics Association will be held this month in Boston. The meeting will cover acoustics across a diverse range of fields and applications including human health, technology, animal communication, education and more.

Science promises to sound more exciting than ever at this year’s joint Acoustical Society of America and European Acoustics Association meeting. Presenters will reveal the latest in acoustics research with insight into topics such as human echolocation, how to adapt audio to virtual reality, how runners deal with the vibrations that propagate through their bodies, the ways ultrasound can help cross the blood-brain barrier, as well as much more.

The meeting will be held June 25-29, 2017, at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Over 2,000 abstracts were submitted for the meeting dealing with sound and its applications in physics, engineering, medicine, linguistics, psychology, ecology and much more. Reporters are invited to attend in person for free (please see details below).



Journalists may also remotely access meeting information with ASA’s World Wide Press Room, which will go live once the conference begins, and host the latest press releases as well as approximately 30 lay language articles about work to be presented. Live media webcasts featuring a selection of newsworthy research will take place Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27. Time and topics will be announced soon.

For more information about the ASA 2017 meeting in Boston, visit http://acousticalsociety.org/content/program-acoustics-17-boston.

http://acousticalsociety.org/content/program-acoustics-17-boston