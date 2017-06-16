News Release

EMBO welcomes 65 new members

16 June 2017 EMBO - excellence in life sciences

EMBO announces today that 65 outstanding life scientists have been elected to its membership, joining a group of more than 1700 of the best researchers in Europe and around the world.

The total number includes 56 EMBO Members residing in 19 Member States of the European Molecular Biology Conference (EMBC) and nine EMBO Associate Members currently working in the USA and Japan.

“Election to the EMBO Membership is recognition of research excellence, and I am pleased to welcome so many great scientists to our organisation,” says EMBO Director Maria Leptin.

She continues: “We received more nominations than ever before during this election cycle, which pays tribute to the strength and diversity of the European life sciences. Drawing on our new members’ expertise and insight will be invaluable in helping EMBO to deliver and strengthen its programmes and activities in the years to come.”

EMBO Members are actively involved in the execution of the organisation’s initiatives by evaluating applications for EMBO funding and by serving on EMBO Council, Committees and Editorial Boards.

New EMBO Members and Associate Members will be formally welcomed at the EMBO Members’ Meeting in Heidelberg 18-20 October 2017.

An online directory with all existing and new EMBO Members is available at people.embo.org.

Selected statistics about this year’s intake

- 40% women

- Average age of newly elected members: 50.8 years

- Newly elected members reside in 21 countries

New EMBO Members 2017

Ido Amit - Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, IL

Alberto Bardelli - University of Turin, IT

Ralf Bartenschlager - University of Heidelberg & DKFZ Heidelberg, DE

Renata Basto - Institut Curie, Paris, FR

Eva Benkova - Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST), Klosterneuburg, AT

Frédéric Berger - Gregor Mendel Institute of Molecular Plant Biology, Vienna, AT

Frances M. Brodsky - University College London, UK

Damian Brunner - University of Zurich, CH

Lena Claesson-Welsh - Uppsala University, SE

Monica M.G. Di Luca - University of Milan, IT

Paula Duque - Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência, Oeiras, PT

Michael L. Dustin - University of Oxford, UK

Eran Elinav - Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, IL

Jeremy Farrar - Wellcome Trust, London, UK

Martin Fussenegger - ETH Zurich, Basel, CH

Fátima Gebauer Hernández - Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), The Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology, Barcelona, ES

Niko Geldner - University of Lausanne, CH

Daniel W. Gerlich - Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA), Vienna, AT

Isabel Gordo - Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência, Oeiras, PT

Stephan Grill - Technical University, Dresden, DE

Anja Groth - Biotech Research and Innovation Centre (BRIC), Copenhagen, DK

Jacob Hanna - Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, IL

Clare Isacke - Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK

Roman Jerala - National Institute of Chemistry, Ljubljana, SI

Johanna Joyce - University of Lausanne, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, Lausanne, CH

Roy Kishony - Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, IL

Thomas Klausberger - Medical University of Vienna, AT

Saulius Klimašauskas - Vilnius University, LT

Claudia Köhler - Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Uppsala, SE

Magda Konarska - Centre of New Technologies, Warsaw University, Warsaw, PL

Marc Lecuit - Institut Pasteur, Paris, FR

Ben Lehner -Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), The Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology, Barcelona, ES

Sten Linnarsson - Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, SE

Núria López-Bigas - Institute for Research in Biomedicine, Barcelona, ES

Susanne Mandrup - University of Southern Denmark, Odense, DK

Marta Miaczynska - International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Warsaw, PL

Irene Miguel-Aliaga - MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, Imperial College London, UK

Stefan Mundlos - Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, Berlin, DE

Mary O'Connell - CEITEC, Masaryk University, Brno, CZ

Sarah E. O'Connor - John Innes Centre, Norwich, UK

Csaba Pál - Biological Research Centre, Szeged, HU

Tracy Palmer - University of Dundee, UK

Franck Perez - Institut Curie, Paris, FR

Ramesh S. Pillai - University of Geneva, CH

Panayiota Poirazi - IMBB - FORTH, Heraklion, Crete, GR

Iñaki Ruiz-Trillo - Institut de Biologia Evolutiva (CSIC-Universitat Pompeu Fabra), Barcelona, ES

Sjors H.W. Scheres - MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK

Maya Schuldiner - Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, IL

Miguel Soares - Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência, Oeiras, PT

Charles Swanton - The Francis Crick Institute, London, UK

Elly M. Tanaka - Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP), Vienna, AT

Marc Timmers - University Medical Center Utrecht, NL, & Medical Center, University of Freiburg, DE

Aslıhan Tolun - Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, TR

Alexander van Oudenaarden - Hubrecht Institute, Utrecht, NL

Michael Wagner - University of Vienna, AT

Anton Wutz - ETH Zurich, CH

New Associate EMBO Members 2017

Mina J. Bissell - Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, US

Piero Carninci - RIKEN Center for Life Science Technologies, Yokohama, JP

Gerard Karsenty - Columbia University, New York, US

Richard E. Lenski - Michigan State University, East Lansing, US

Michael S. Levine - Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, Princeton University, US

Jennifer Lippincott Schwartz - HHMI Janelia Research Campus, Ashburn, US

Gerald Rubin - HHMI Janelia Research Campus, Ashburn, US

Arthur Weiss - University of California, San Francisco, US

Jonathan Weissman - HHMI and University of California, San Francisco, US

