Treatment which could prevent wound scarring to be presented at University of Leicester

22 June 2017

Location: Leicester, United Kingdom

Frank and Katherine May Lecture Theatre, Henry Wellcome Building, University of Leicester

Professor Christine Pullar discusses the use of Salbutamol as an anti-scar treatment in her Professorial Inaugural Lecture on 22 June

Research at the University of Leicester has revealed a potential treatment to prevent wound scarring that will soon be entering clinical trials.

Professor Christine Pullar from the University’s Department of Molecular and Cell Biology will discuss her research which has shown that Salbutamol, a safe and well-tolerated pharmaceutical, curbs excessive cell behaviour and moves the healing process towards normal skin regeneration in an upcoming Professorial Inaugural Lecture.

The lecture, titled 'Old dogs for new tricks: The use of salbutamol to regenerate skin, reducing skin wound fibrosis/scars', is part of the Professorial Inaugural lecture Series at the University of Leicester.

The Professorial Inaugural lecture Series allows new professors an opportunity to share their research with a broad audience, including members of the public, in the presence of family, invited friends and colleagues.

One hundred and ten million primary surgical incisions occur globally every year, with those made in areas of high tension particularly prone to scarring.

Depending on the body location, wound scars can be emotionally (face) and physically (joint) debilitating. This is especially true for some patients who suffer significant darkening (hyperpigmentation) of the skin at the site of damage, making any injury particularly traumatic.

There are currently no proven treatments available to prevent wound scarring.

Salbutamol has been used in asthma therapy in the UK since 1968 and could deliver a clinical and cost-effective solution to wound scarring.

Professor Pullar’s patented anti-scar treatment has passed all pre-clinical safety assessments and human clinical trials will begin in October 2017.

Professor Pullar said: "The opportunity to bring Salbutamol to the clinic as a safe, cheap and effective scar prevention treatment is incredibly exciting. We hope that commercial engagement towards the end of the two year trial will allow the first effective anti-skin scar treatment to be available to both the NHS and World Healthcare Systems within a few years."

Professor Pullar joined the University of Leicester’s Department of Molecular and Cell Biology in 2006 and established a lab developing treatments to heal chronic wounds and reduce wound scarring, supported by funding from The British Skin Foundation, Medicare, The Wellcome Trust and the MRC.

The research conducted into the use of salbutamol to regenerate skill and reduce skin fibrosis has been nominated for a Research Impact Award at the University of Leicester for best potential economic impact.

The Research Impact Awards will acknowledge the impact of the world-leading insights and expertise taking place at the University of Leicester.

