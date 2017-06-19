Event

REMOURBAN @ EUSEW 2017

19 June 2017 — 25 June 2017

Location: Brussels, Belgium

REMOURBAN will participate to Clean Energy for all Europeans – EUSEW 2017 (19-25 June 2017, Brussels).

REMOURBAN will participate to this key annual event to share it experience with the other members of the Lighthouse projects community. Our project will be represented by the Project Coordinator Miguel Á. García-Fuentes and by Philip James at Nottingham City Homes.

Miguel will share the REMOURBAN experience at the session “Sharing smart solutions and experiences — Scale-up and replication in European cities” which will take place on Wednesday 21 June (14:00 – 15:30). During this session Miguel will share the REMOURBAN experience and our approach to fostering replication.

Philip James will present at the session “Smarter is cleaner — Lessons learned from the SCC1 Smart City Projects on grids, storage and prosumer models” which will take place on Thursday 22 June (16:00 – 17:30). During this session, Philip will present the smart electrical storage solution for district heat implemented in Nottingham by the REMOURBAN project.

On Wednesday 21 June (14:00 to 17:30) all the Lighthouse Projects will be at the Networking Village, an opportunity to meet representatives of the SCC1 partnership for an exchange about their experience and smart solutions.

