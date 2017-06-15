News Release

Annals of Oncology in Top 10 Oncology Journals

15 June 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

ESMO, the leading European professional organisation for medical oncology is delighted to announce that the Impact Factor for Annals of Oncology has risen to 11.855, according to the latest Journal Citation Reports®* (1). Annals of Oncology now sits as 10th in the field, within the top 5% of oncology titles.

Professor Jean-Charles Soria, Editor-in-Chief, commented: “We are proud of bringing our Impact Factor above 11, less than three years after ESMO & JSMO leadership installed us on the steering wheel. I want to thank the editorial office staff members, as well as our readers and most importantly our authors whose trust in our journal will be reinforced.”

This remarkable achievement proves yet again that Annals of Oncology is a true global leader and the journal of choice for ground-breaking work in oncology. The journal plays a fundamental role in today’s fast-moving oncology landscape and will remain firmly at the forefront of revolutionary developments.

Annals of Oncology will continue to grow as one of the most influential platforms in oncology worldwide. “We extend our deep gratitude and warmest congratulations to Professor Jean-Charles Soria, Editor-in-Chief, the Associate Editors, the Editorial Board and everyone who has contributed to this extraordinary success,” said Professor Fortunato Ciardiello, ESMO President.

To celebrate the new Impact Factor and the positioning of the journal in the global top 10, the Annals of Oncology editorial team has selected the 20 most cited articles which contributed to the new Impact Factor, free to read online.