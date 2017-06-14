News Release

A UJI study gathers and analyses the history, architecture and construction of 17 hydraulic flour mills in Les Coves de Vinromà and proposes an adapted tourist route

14 June 2017 Asociación RUVID

The work “Estudio de los molinos harineros hidráulicos del término municipal de Les Coves de Vinromà” “Study of the hydraulic flour mills in the municipal district of Les Coves de Vinromà” carried out by Albert Cifre Colomer, student of the Bachelor’s Degree in Technical Architecture at the Universitat Jaume I, compiles and analyses the historical, architectural and construction data of the 17 hydraulic flour mills known in the municipality of Les Coves de Vinromà (Castelló, Spain) from the 13th to the 20th century. “The main objective — explains the author — was to explain, from the field of architecture, an important time for the economy of the village where I was born, to relate it to the families that lived there and to provide a different view of this type of constructions.”

The research also intends to remodel some of the ditches to create an adapted route, suitable for all audiences, with the purpose of publicizing and valuing the historical and architectural heritage of these constructions. In fact, hydraulic flour mills played a fundamental role in the economic development of Les Coves de Vinromà, as well as the ditches that surround them, which form a network of 24 kilometres for the transportation of water used in agriculture and livestock.

At the end of the study, Albert Cifre Colomer proposes a remodelling project to create a tourist route adapted for everyone that favours the architectonic, historical, cultural and landscape knowledge of the municipality. The proposal includes the recovery of a small section of the ditches and the conditioning of an accessible road and a parking area at the beginning of the route that would be suitable for both reduced mobility and visual impairment. The road, endowed with a handrail by the part near to the river, would have different pavements in the zones of greater interest and identifying posts and signs to be touched or read.

The study on the hydraulic flour mills in the municipal district of Les Coves de Vinromà has been awarded by the FACSA Chair on Innovation in the Integral Water Cycle of the Universitat Jaume I in the category of Best Final Project. According to Albert Cifre, “this award is for all the inhabitants of Les Coves de Vinromà, because there are many people who have contributed by providing information, cleaning the ditches and paths or recording videos.” The FACSA Chair Awards want to publicize the work developed from the universities and technological centres in the Valencian Community that aim to make water cycle more efficient, more respectful to the environment and more sustainable.

http://ruvid.org/wordpress/?p=33202