News Release

3D foot scanning technology in your pocket

14 June 2017 Asociación RUVID

Instituto de Biomecánica (IBV, Spain) has developed a cutting-edge technology which allows to capture the 3D shape of the foot with only three pictures taken from any smartphone, making possible to obtain the dimensions of the foot anywhere. This technology overcomes the barriers for the massive spreading of the digitization of feet and its use in e-Commerce for size selection and virtual try-on of footwear as well as for new online business models such as footwear mass customization.

Dr. Juan Carlos González, IBV Clothing Director, explains, “We have developed a demo App, 3D Avatar Feet/IBV, to show how our technology works, which provides a 3D foot model using such a widespread device as the smartphone. This technology will give support to innovative businesses based on user anthropometry”.

“This 3D scanning technology is based on data-driven algorithms using a mathematical model created from large 3D feet databases. The reconstruction algorithm finds the combination of shape parameters that best matches the silhouettes extracted from three pictures (lateral, front and medial) taken by the user. The pictures are sent to a server that performs a 3D reconstruction of the foot. In a few seconds a 3D model of the aforementioned foot and more than 20 measurements are obtained”, added González.

We have developed two different user data input systems for feet reconstruction: a mobile app (3D Avatar. Feet/IBV) and a scanner for brick and mortar stores (DomeScan/IBV), specifically designed for this purpose.

IBV has designed this mobile app to be easily used anywhere. The input data consists of three images of the foot on top of a standard sheet (DINA4 or letter). The app sends the images to a remote server where all the processing takes place, so “any smartphone can be turned into a 3D foot scanner thanks to our technology”.

The DomeScan/IBV is a foot scanner specially designed for retail, being easy to use, quick and versatile. It is equipped with one camera on top and two mirrors placed in such angle that it can obtain three views of the feet with a single photograph, allowing for a rewarding experience. It is lightweight, wireless and robust as there are not any moving parts, being easily portable. More than 20 users are already experiencing with this innovative scanner. “Using a scanner like Domescan/IBV, customers get the best value for money”, says Dr. Juan Carlos González.

Online shoe retailing is one of the key developments in the footwear marketplace, dramatically increasing in last years. However, strong barriers are limiting its growth, being one of the most important ones the uncertainty in size selection and returns due to this fact.

While the usual return rate for e-Commerce is between 17 and 25 %, one in every three pairs of shoes bought online is being returned, one of the highest return rates in e-Commerce.

A whopping of 52 - 65% of all footwear returns are related to improper fit, meaning for e-Retailers lots of unhappy customers, low conversion rates due to missed sales opportunities, and having to process all of those returns on the backend which costs time and money; approximately 262 Million pairs of shoes are being returned annually.

IBV has developed these 3D foot-scanning technologies to solve this problem and even to foster new online business models as footwear customization.

http://ruvid.org/wordpress/?p=33462