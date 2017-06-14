News Release

A tool developed by the UJI evaluates the characteristics and difficulties of a person in the relevant activities of life

A research team from the Department of Basic and Clinical Psychology and Psychobiology from the Universitat Jaume I, led by the lecturer Micaela Moro Ipola, has developed a new technology called "BECAD". This tool aims to evaluate the degree of autonomy of a person in different areas of human functioning with an objective point of view applicable in the assessment of dependency and disability.

BECAD consists of a series of questionnaires that enable the evaluation of the degree of autonomy of people with functional diversity through the collection of data in different areas of activity, such as learning and knowledge application, movement, tasks and general demands, caring for oneself, interpersonal relationships, communication or object manipulation.

Micaela Moro has coordinated the tool development with the collaboration of Laura Mezquita Guillamón, an assistant professor in the Department of Basic and Clinical Psychology and Psychobiology; Ana María Gil Palmero, researcher of the project, and Vanesa Fuertes Serena, psychologist and career technician, and the IT company Innovatrium, S.L. as external collaborators.

"One of the innovations of the tool," says the main researcher, "is comprehensiveness, because it includes all the activities that human beings do and in all areas: physical, mental and social. Another innovation is that the construction process has followed the scientific methods of scaling for behaviour assessment," and the theoretical basis, in particular, is based on the International Classification of Functioning, Dependency and Health of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The tool enables the establishment of rehabilitation objectives, the evaluation of the effectiveness of its treatment and the identification of environmental factors that can act as barriers or aids. The data is stored online in a database on the server where the web page is hosted and allows the comparison of results (e.g., before and after an intervention) and the update of the scores. This facilitates to detail the characteristics and difficulties of a person in all relevant activities of life in less time than the current procedures and quantitatively.

BECAD provides objective measurement procedures on two aspects: (1) the ability of the person to perform a given activity, i.e. the maximum level of operation that can be achieved in a specific area and at a time, without adaptations or specific aids or, on development, (2) the degree of activity that the individual actually accomplishes in everyday life, which may coincide with ability, be lower (when there are limitations or restrictions) or higher (when there are any kind of aids).

The technology, validated through a proof of concept, focuses on socio-health professionals working in the field of rehabilitation, social integration of people with chronic diseases and disability assessment. This includes rehabilitation centres, social services, and agencies of the Administration responsible for the assessment of dependency and disability and the allocation of social aids and socio-health resources.

The tools developed so far were limited because they only addressed a specific aspect (such as the ability to work) or were brief, leaving uncovered aspects that could be rehabilitated. Therefore, "it was necessary to have an evaluation tool with the most relevant aspects", says the researcher Micaela Moro, "which allows the inclusion of rehabilitation objectives for the reduction of disability and also the point of view of the health professionals."

The project "Estudio de viabilidad de la batería de evaluación de la capacidad y el desarrollo, una herramienta de evaluación de la discapacidad en línea (BECAD)” [“Feasibility study for the capacity and development assessment battery, an online disability assessment tool (BECAD)”] obtained one of the Start UJI grants from the 2016 Research Promotion Plan at the UJI.

