Norway leads the way in CO2 capture

14 June 2017 SINTEF

This week, scientists from all over the world meet in Trondheim to learn about the technology of CO2 capture.

Norway has institutions and specialist communities that work closely with everything from research to full scale demonstration of CO2 capture. The world has many thousands of energy and industrial plants that release large amounts of CO2.

For many of them, capture, transport and storage of CO2 (CCS) is the only solution to be emissions-free. Without CCS, it is unrealistic to achieve the goals of the Paris agreement.

This is the 9th conference on carbon capture, transport and storage in Trondheim, TCCS-9. The conference not only brings together researchers from all over the world, but also industry and government actors.

"In Trondheim they meet to share, learn and be inspired under the TCCS-9. This is a great meeting place to create and develop new smart ideas for carbon capture research projects. This week, NTNU and SINTEF also open new CCS lab facilities that are available to researchers across Europe, which further reinforces our responsibility to lead CCS research," says Mona Mølnvik.

Mølnvik heads the Norwegian CCS Research Center (NCCS), and is the Research Director of SINTEF.

The NCCS Research Center brings together industry experts and researchers from several research institutions to make CCS cheaper and smarter so that technology can be used as quickly as possible. This is done in close cooperation with Gassnova, which leads the work to realize the first full-scale project.

As of today, Klemetsrudanlegget AS, Norcem and Yara embark on concept studies, and it is expected that a contract with storage operator can be concluded before the summer.

Gassnova and NCCS partners are also collaborating on testing of CO2 capture solutions at the Mongstad Technology Center (TCM). The CLIMIT program, lead by Gassnova, is important for financing spin-off projects from NCCS. In addition, NCCS and Gassnova collaborate on information exchange and dissemination.

