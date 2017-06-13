News Release

Pyk2 deficit modulates cognitive alterations in Huntington’s disease

13 June 2017 Universidad de Barcelona

Researchers from the Institute of Neurosciences of the UB and from IDIBAPS together with a team from the University Pierre and Marie Curie (UPMC, France) and the Institute du Fer à Moulin, published a study in Nature Communications, which demonstrates that the regulation in Pyk2, a protein-tyrosine kinase, causes alterations of the synaptic plasticity involved in memory tasks, associated with the hippocampus in mouse models of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Huntington’s.



The study was co-led by the team of Sílvia Ginés and Jordi Alberch, from the Institute of Neurosciences of the UB, IDIBAPS, both members of the Biomedical Research Networking Centres in Neurodegenerative Diseases (CIBERNED), and the group led by J. A Girault, from UPMC. The study also has the participation of the UB researcher Verònica Brito, and UPMC researcher Albert Giralt, who will soon join the UB.



According to Sílvia Ginés, “so far, we knew that Pyk2 protein was activated by calcium with a distinguished expression in the hippocampus where it has an important role as regulator of synaptic plasticity and therefore in the controlling process of memory creation and consolidation”. Also, she said that “however, most of the projects, which described the function of Pyk2, were conducted in culture cells, that is, in vitro systems, and there was not much information about its in vivo function”. The researcher notes that this new study “describes for the first time the functional importance of Pyk2 in the hippocampus as a regulator of the dynamics of dendritic spines, essential structures for synaptic plasticity and thus for the memory processes, especially through the activity modulation in the NMDA receptor and PSD96 protein”.



The study also shows the activity of Pyk2 at a pre-synaptic level and the electron microscopy experiments show the presence of Pyk2 in nerve terminals that previous biochemical observations have confirmed. Also, when there was a lack of Pyk2, the length of the dendritic spine decreased both in vivo and in vitro.



In this study, researchers tested the effects of Pyk2 deficit in a mouse model with Huntington’s disease. In this neurodegenerative disease, apart from motor alterations, there are other highly disabling cognitive alterations, in the first stages of the disease. “In this study, we showed that Pyk2 deficits contribute to memory problems in a determining way” says Jordi Alberch.



Moreover, alterations in memory processes are common in other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s or others. “Pyk2 regulating these cognitive processes through different mechanisms (NMDA receptors, dendritic spines), makes Pyk2 to be a therapeutic target for the treatment of Huntington’s and other neurodegenerative diseases” concluded Gines.



Article Reference:



A. Giralt, V. Brito, Q. Chevy, C. Simonnet, Y. Otsu, C. Cifuentes-Díaz, B.. de Pins, R. Coura, J. Alberch, Sílvia Ginés, J.C. Poncer i J.A. Girault. “Pyk2 modulates hippocampal excitatory synapses and contributes to cognitive deficits in a Huntington’s disease model”. Nature Communications, 2017. Doi: 10.1038/ncomms15592



Photo:

Jordi Alberch, Sílvia Ginés and Verónica Brito from the University of Barcelona-IDIBAPS team.





Bibiana Bonmatí Recolons

Scientific Press Officer

Communication Unit



Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 585

08007 Barcelona

Tel. +34 93 403 55 44

Mail. bbonmati@ub.edu

www.ub.edu



[AF-firmaelectronica]





Aquest correu electrònic i els annexos poden contenir informació confidencial o protegida legalment i està adreçat exclusivament a la persona o entitat destinatària. Si no sou el destinatari final o la persona encarregada de rebre’l, no esteu autoritzat a llegir-lo, retenir-lo, modificar-lo, distribuir-lo, copiar-lo ni a revelar-ne el contingut. Si heu rebut aquest correu electrònic per error, us preguem que n’informeu al remitent i que elimineu del sistema el missatge i el material annex que pugui contenir. Gràcies per la vostra col·laboració.

Este correo electrónico y sus anexos pueden contener información confidencial o legalmente protegida y está exclusivamente dirigido a la persona o entidad destinataria. Si usted no es el destinatario final o la persona encargada de recibirlo, no está autorizado a leerlo, retenerlo, modificarlo, distribuirlo, copiarlo ni a revelar su contenido. Si ha recibido este mensaje electrónico por error, le rogamos que informe al remitente y elimine del sistema el mensaje y el material anexo que pueda contener. Gracias por su colaboración.

This email message and any documents attached to it may contain confidential or legally protected material and are intended solely for the use of the individual or organization to whom they are addressed. We remind you that if you are not the intended recipient of this email message or the person responsible for processing it, then you are not authorized to read, save, modify, send, copy or disclose any of its contents. If you have received this email message by mistake, we kindly ask you to inform the sender of this and to eliminate both the message and any attachments it carries from your account. Thank you for your collaboration.









Attached files Jordi Alberch, Sílvia Ginés and Verónica Brito from the University of Barcelona-IDIBAPS team.