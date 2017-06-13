Background texts & Multimedia

Machine Learning and High Performance Computing for Industrial Applications

13 June 2017 Fraunhofer Institute for Algorithms and Scientific Computing (SCAI)

High Performance Computing (HPC) is an enabler of the recent developments and tremendous success in the field of machine learning and big data. It connects research from mathematics, computer science (including hardware and software), and application fields such as engineering, natural sciences, economics, and many more.

As an own research field, HPC develops scalable and reliable algorithms, efficient software systems, and new hardware solutions. It thereby covers the whole range of computer architectures, from huge clusters of interconnected computers to various kinds of specialized computing facilities. The latter includes accelerators like many-core processors, graphics processing units (GPUs), microcontrollers, or field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) for use in machine embedded computing. The goal is always to gain optimal performance out of the given hardware, e.g. efficiency in terms of reaction time or power consumption. Furthermore, the reliability of algorithms and computed results is an essential issue.

Machine Learning (ML) stands for a revolutionary new paradigm in science and engineering. In ML, data is recognized as a driving force which leads to new knowledge and changes the way of thinking in computational sciences. For realistically-sized problems, ML and its applications require a systematic use of HPC technologies. To govern the complexity of these applications, algorithms, software and hardware have to be carefully adjusted.

Fraunhofer SCAI, based on its expertise in numerical simulation and algorithms, combines HPC and ML for breakthroughs in industrial practice. SCAI’s work is focused on the development of new and intelligent algorithms and on the adaptation of data analysis methods to the specific needs of application projects. Data is not only taken from measurements or sensors, but combined with and enriched by results from physical modeling or numerical simulations and general application knowledge. Such an approach is often called a gray box. In particular, in engineering and natural sciences applications, this approach offers more reliability in predictive analyses and enriches the potential of ML technology. It differs from a black box approach which takes data as it is and treats it with generic data analysis methods, thereby neglecting available specific domain knowledge and structure.

SCAI offers its broad experience in computational science and engineering as well as its deep knowledge of HPC systems and programming for algorithmic developments and machine learning applications.

The new brochure from Fraunhofer SCAI gives an overview on activities in HPC and ML, presenting applications as well as algorithmic approaches.

