ESMO 2019 Annual Congress to be held in Barcelona

27 September 2017 — 01 October 2017 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

ESMO, the leading European professional organisation for medical oncology, has announced that the ESMO 2019 Annual Congress will take place in partnership with the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) from 27 September to 1 October 2019, at the Fira Barcelona, Spain.

The ESMO Congress is the appointment in Europe for clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists and the pharmaceutical industry from all over the world to get together, learn about the latest advances in oncology and translate science into better cancer patient care.

“Two of Spain´s undeniable strengths are the quality of its research system and international cooperation in oncology. I am therefore thrilled that ESMO has, for the first time, selected Barcelona, Spain, as the global stage for the exchange and debate of translational cancer science of excellence, first announcements of potentially practice changing data, and multidisciplinary must-have conversations set to spur transformative therapies against cancer,” says Prof Josep Tabernero, ESMO President Elect, Head of the Medical Oncology Department, Vall d´Hebron University Hospital, and Director of the Vall d´Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO).

ESMO 2019 in Barcelona follows two congresses in Madrid in 2014 and 2017.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome the ESMO Congress in Spain again,” says Dr. Miguel Martín, President of the Sociedad Española de Oncología Médica (SEOM). “With cancer cases on the rise here and elsewhere and many unmet needs, the research presented at ESMO brings real hope for patients worldwide and we are proud that in 2019 this knowledge will be showcased in Barcelona, a cradle for cancer research.”

The ESMO 2019 programme will be developed by a committee composed of more than 300 international experts under the leadership of Scientific Co Chairs Prof Jean-Yves Blay, ESMO, and Prof Anton Berns, EACR.

The ESMO Congress currently attracts more than 22,000 oncology stakeholders from all over the world.

Christoph Tessmar, Director of the Barcelona Convention Bureau says: “We are delighted to host the ESMO Congress in Barcelona for the first time. Our attractive destination, as well as our long tradition of hosting important congresses, will guarantee a huge success for ESMO 2019. The Barcelona Convention Bureau and all its Partners will do their very best to make this a congress to remember for ESMO 2019 participants.”

ESMO invites all oncology stakeholders: researchers, clinicians, industry partners, patient advocates and members of the press to mark their calendars for ESMO 2019 in Barcelona.

