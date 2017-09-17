Event

European Planetary Science Congress 2017 - 1st Media Announcement

17 September 2017 — 22 September 2017 Europlanet Media Centre

Location: Riga, Latvia

The European Planetary Science Congress (EPSC) 2017 (www.epsc2017.eu) will take place at the Radisson Blu Latvija in Riga, Latvia, from Sunday 17 to Friday 22 September 2017. Around 800 scientists from Europe and around the world are expected to attend and 1,000 abstracts have been submitted for the meeting.

EPSC is the major European annual meeting on planetary science and in 2017 will take place for the first time in the Baltic States. The EPSC programme covers the full spectrum of planetary science and technology, from exoplanets and astrobiology to asteroid mining and lunar exploration.

The theme for EPSC 2017 is ‘Widening Participation’ and the programme will include sessions and associated events to promote the engagement and integration of new communities in Europe (and beyond) with planetary science.

Riga is a growing hub for Baltic space activity and industry will be a strong focus at EPSC 2017. SMEs and companies are invited to showcase technical capabilities and 25 young space entrepreneurs from Latvia and Estonia will participate in the meeting through the Interreg Europe SpaceTEM project.

“The European Planetary Science Congress in Riga will highlight economic, educational, political and cultural opportunities for the Baltic region, as well as across the wider European Research Area,” said Dr Amara Graps, Chair of the EPSC 2017 Local Organising Committee. “Space is one of the world’s fastest growing industries and this meeting will provide a concentrated view of the possibilities in this challenging and exciting sector.”

To capitalise on the Centenary celebrations of the independence of Latvia, Finland, Estonia and Lithuania, starting in late 2017 and continuing through 2018, there will cultural exhibits and a demonstration of the Baltic singing and dancing, and an opportunity to participate, during the EPSC 2017 mid-week social event.

Details of the Congress and a full schedule of EPSC 2017 scientific sessions and events can be found at the official website: http://www.epsc2017.eu

Press notices on presentations that may be of special interest to the media will be circulated during the meeting.

EPSC 2017 is organised by Europlanet and Copernicus Meetings. The Local Organising Committee is led by Baltics in Space, a not-for-profit organisation that is supporting 25 members centred around nine Baltic space facilities for the conference.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend. Press room facilities will be available for the duration of the conference from 9 am on Monday 18 September through to 3 pm on Friday 22 September. Media registration is free. Any bona fide media delegates can pre-register by e-mailing anita.heward@europlanet-eu.org or livia.giacomini@europlanet-eu.org (advance registration is not essential but encouraged).

