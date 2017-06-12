News Release

Europe-wide competition launched to ‘capture bioeconomy research in a snapshot’

12 June 2017 Teagasc

Can you capture your bioeconomy research in a single photo? That’s the challenge levelled at scientific researchers all over Europe as the Bioeconomy Photographic Competition 2018 gets underway.

The annual competition – organised by the EU-funded innovation project, CommBeBiz – is open to all researchers working in bioeconomy research (marine, forestry, agriculture, biotechnology and food) and aims to demonstrate how strong images can help document the relevance and impact of their scientific research.

Last year’s competition attracted more than 100 individual photographic entries from nine different European countries – each capturing a unique aspect of a researcher’s work. Professor Tim Benton, of the University of Leeds and Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Chatham House, who was one of the judges, said the entries provided: "A fascinating snapshot of the science being done right across the European bioeconomy."

The winning photos from last year’s competition can be viewed on the CommBeBiz website at http://commbebiz.eu/?page=2595

Competition organiser, Áine Regan, says: “We’re calling on all European bioeconomy researchers to grab their cameras and start taking photos that truly capture what their work is about.

“It could be a photo of animals, plants, foods, landscape or any aspect of their day to day work at any stage of the research – from the lab to the field to communicating their work to a variety of stakeholders.

“We look forward to receiving a wide range of photographs from all disciplines within the European bioeconomy.”

The closing date for entries is 31st October 2017. For further information about the competition and to find out how to enter visit:

http://commbebiz.eu/?page=2311