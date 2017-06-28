Event

Workshop on Advances in Digital Cultural Heritage

28 June 2017 — 28 June 2017 European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST)

Location: Madeira, Portugal

Research network "Innovation in Intelligent Management of Heritage Buildings" is organising the workshop in collaboration with Europeana and the Digital Research Infrastructure for the Arts and Humanities, among others, as part of the 23rd International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Innovation (ICE/IEEE ITMC).

Cultural heritage is considered an important precondition for genuine sustainability. In recent years, the use of digital approaches has seen rapid progress in many different areas, including cultural heritage applications. This workshop aims to present recent advances in the cultural heritage domain. What are necessary tools and challenges to allow citizens to share and obtain heritage knowledge?

Organisers invite contributions relevant to cultural heritage (tangible, intangible and natural) but are not limited to:

Technology design and evaluations incl. augmented and virtual reality, collaborative games, locative multimedia, and mobile HCI in general

3D documentation in Cultural Heritage and the efficient use and re-use of 3D data

Approaches on raising awareness in society for the documentation and protection of assets

The role of social media in cultural heritage awareness

Opportunities and challenges for community involvement incl. special interest groups such as the elderly and migrant communities

Approaches on how to reach professionals around standardisation

Approaches to promote intercultural and interdisciplinary cooperation

Multimodal documentation

Data linkage and new ontologies

More details on the workshop are available on the workshop webpage:

http://www.ice-conference.org/My-Files/Merged_Call-for-Workshop-Papers.aspx

The workshop is part of the International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Innovation (ICE/IEEE ITMC), held between 27 and 29 June 2017. The conference brings together leading academics, researchers and practitioners, contributing to the global debate on research, science and innovation. This year, the conference has invited the growing community of researchers, innovators, industrialists, engineers and practitioners to share their insights, practices, projects and case studies that address the conference theme: "Engineering, Technology & Innovation Management Beyond 2020: New Challenges, New Approaches".

If you want to register, please do so via the conference website at: https://www.conftool.pro/ice-conference/.

