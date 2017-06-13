News Release

EULAR School of Rheumatology Launch ‘A Benefit to Humanity’

13 June 2017 European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR)

The European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) today launches the EULAR School of Rheumatology (SOR) at its annual congress held this year in Madrid, Spain. The international rheumatology community is set to benefit from the greatest levels of access to – and volume in – education in rheumatology, and thereby deliver significant benefits to the lives of millions of people with musculoskeletal and rheumatic diseases (RMDs).

Speaking at the congress, EULAR President Professor Gerd Burmester told an audience of many thousands of delegates that the school is designed for all in the rheumatology community and is a model of future learning: “EULAR has traditionally been a strong advocate of education and training in rheumatology. Education and training models are undergoing constant change with new approaches, innovative products and emerging technologies – and this is especially true in today’s fast-paced, digital era.

“The launch of The EULAR School of Rheumatology reflects the changing needs of the international rheumatology community through offering courses across this medical discipline both in a person-to-person environment as well as over online mediums, and of differing lengths of study times. This is the face of future learning, with the greatest levels of access to the highest levels of further education in the field.”

The development comes as EULAR marks its 70th Anniversary year in 2017; celebrating 70 years’ worth of contribution to the development of the rheumatology discipline, EULAR is today taking its educational offerings, services and products to a global audience with the SOR. To provide a truly global approach, the SOR includes a EULAR App, a digital application designed for smart devices, which is linked with a dedicated area on the EULAR website. Accessible to all who are members of the school, the app provides information and guidelines on RMDs for use by rheumatologists, medical doctors and health professionals in rheumatology as a key resource in their everyday work.

“With this app, it is EULAR’s aim to provide the most comprehensive tool in the field which includes recommendations, the EULAR Outcome Measures Library, an imaging library and classification criteria for RMDs,” says EULAR President Elect Johannes Bijlsma, “The app includes external links and a EULAR pocket primer on rheumatic diseases – all accessible from any location, online and offline, 24 hours a day.”

Members of the SOR will be regularly informed regarding the development of the school: The SOR will add additional features and offer updates or revised editions of EULAR’s existing courses and products. New educational and training materials will also become available. Upcoming entries include, among others, the EULAR Imaging Course, the EULAR Immunology Course, the EULAR Health Professionals Online Course as well as the EULAR Paediatrics Ultrasound Course.

Looking to the future, Hans Bijlsma concluded the launch of The EULAR School of Rheumatology stating, “We hope that the EULAR School of Rheumatology with its one-of-a-kind offers and state-of-the-art content will become the first and one-stop address in the field of rheumatology. No matter where people are in the world, EULAR hopes that when they are planning their further educational development they will look to The EULAR School of Rheumatology. EULAR looks forward to making a positive impact on and contribution to the future of humanity through excellence and accessibility in education in rheumatology.”

http://cms641.openbox.ch/www.eular.org/myUploadData/files/Press_Release_EULAR_School_of_Rheumatology_Launch.pdf