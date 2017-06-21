Event

Wave energy seminar and Grand Opening

21 June 2017 — 21 June 2017 KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

Location: Brinnelvägen 23, Stockholm

Brinnelvägen 23, Stockholm Venue: KTH Royal Institute of Technology

KTH Royal Institute of Technology Opening hours: 13:00 - 17:45 GMT

CorPower Ocean together with partners invite to this launch event where the latest generation resonant Wave Energy Converter (WEC) – CorPower S3 – is unveiled.

This is an opportunity to see the device operating in simulated waves using a 500kW Hardware-In-the-Loop test rig in Stockholm, before the system is shipped out for ocean installation in Orkney, Scotland.

The program starts with a technical seminar hosting international experts giving an update on key challenges, development methodology and ongoing efforts to unlock the world’s largest untapped renewable energy source – ocean waves.

The number of participants is limited, please register to secure your seat.

13.00-13.10

Patrik Möller, CEO, CorPower Ocean

Welcome and introduction

13:10-13:30

Oliver Wragg, Commercial Director, European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC)

Wave power – lessons learned, demonstration activities and best practice development at EMEC.

13:30-13:50

Dr. Jörgen Hals Todalshaug – Lead scientist, CorPower Ocean

Gunnar Steinn Ásgeirsson, Group lead – modelling & analysis, CorPower Ocean

Resonant Wave Energy Converters with WaveSpring technology. Storm survivability by natural load shedding. Size, power and structural efficiency comparison of wave devices.

13:50-14:10

Anders Jansson, Business Dev. Manager, CorPower Ocean

Jéromine Maillet, Project Leader, CorPower Ocean

Techno-economic metrics and cost-of-energy for wave energy.

14:10-14:30

Hans Hansson, CTO, Swepart Transmission

Stefan Björklund, Senior Researcher, KTH – Royal Institute of Technology

Cascade gearbox technology. Dimensioning for lifetime, volume production and quality assurance.

14:30-14:45 – Coffee

14:45-15:00

Anders Olsson, PMC cylinders

Jörgen Olsson, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Nicolas Meyer, CorPower Ocean

Pneumatic cylinders optimized for low friction and extreme lifetime requirements.

15:00-15:10

Patrik Stolt, Managing Director, GS-Hydro Sweden.

High pressure systems for Wave Energy Converters.

15:10-15:30

Kenneth Quinteros, Beckhoff Automation

Jakob Sagatowski, CorPower Ocean

Robust control solutions for Wave Energy Converters

15:30-15:50

Pierre Ingmarsson and Pär Johannesson, RISE

Reliability engineering of wave energy devices – the VMEA method applied to CorPower S3

15:50-16:10

Tim Hurst / David Langston, Wave Energy Scotland

Structured verification with and Stage gates for Wave Energy development – the WES approach.



GRAND OPENING – 16:30 – 17:45

16:30-17:15

Bo Normark & Javier Sanz – Thematic Leaders, InnoEnergy

Tim Hurst – Managing Director, Wave Energy Scotland

Rémi Gruet – CEO, Ocean Energy Europe

Mikael Östling, Deputy President, KTH – Royal Institute of Technology

Patrik Möller – CEO, CorPower Ocean

GRAND OPENING of the dry test facility with demonstration of CorPower S3.

Introduction to the HiWave & HiDrive projects, objectives and partners.

17:15-17:30

Sam Roch-Perks – CEO, Simply Blue Energy

Wave energy farms – a customer’s view. Simply Blue Energy’s project development and recent horizon scanning activities.

17:30-17:40

Patrik Möller & Anders Jansson, CorPower Ocean

What’s next? Ocean testing in Orkney, plans for full scale demonstration in Stage 4 & 5.

