Wave energy seminar and Grand Opening
21 June 2017 — 21 June 2017
KTH The Royal Institute of Technology
CorPower Ocean together with partners invite to this launch event where the latest generation resonant Wave Energy Converter (WEC) – CorPower S3 – is unveiled.
This is an opportunity to see the device operating in simulated waves using a 500kW Hardware-In-the-Loop test rig in Stockholm, before the system is shipped out for ocean installation in Orkney, Scotland.
The program starts with a technical seminar hosting international experts giving an update on key challenges, development methodology and ongoing efforts to unlock the world’s largest untapped renewable energy source – ocean waves.
The number of participants is limited, please register to secure your seat.
13.00-13.10
Patrik Möller, CEO, CorPower Ocean
Welcome and introduction
13:10-13:30
Oliver Wragg, Commercial Director, European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC)
Wave power – lessons learned, demonstration activities and best practice development at EMEC.
13:30-13:50
Dr. Jörgen Hals Todalshaug – Lead scientist, CorPower Ocean
Gunnar Steinn Ásgeirsson, Group lead – modelling & analysis, CorPower Ocean
Resonant Wave Energy Converters with WaveSpring technology. Storm survivability by natural load shedding. Size, power and structural efficiency comparison of wave devices.
13:50-14:10
Anders Jansson, Business Dev. Manager, CorPower Ocean
Jéromine Maillet, Project Leader, CorPower Ocean
Techno-economic metrics and cost-of-energy for wave energy.
14:10-14:30
Hans Hansson, CTO, Swepart Transmission
Stefan Björklund, Senior Researcher, KTH – Royal Institute of Technology
Cascade gearbox technology. Dimensioning for lifetime, volume production and quality assurance.
14:30-14:45 – Coffee
14:45-15:00
Anders Olsson, PMC cylinders
Jörgen Olsson, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
Nicolas Meyer, CorPower Ocean
Pneumatic cylinders optimized for low friction and extreme lifetime requirements.
15:00-15:10
Patrik Stolt, Managing Director, GS-Hydro Sweden.
High pressure systems for Wave Energy Converters.
15:10-15:30
Kenneth Quinteros, Beckhoff Automation
Jakob Sagatowski, CorPower Ocean
Robust control solutions for Wave Energy Converters
15:30-15:50
Pierre Ingmarsson and Pär Johannesson, RISE
Reliability engineering of wave energy devices – the VMEA method applied to CorPower S3
15:50-16:10
Tim Hurst / David Langston, Wave Energy Scotland
Structured verification with and Stage gates for Wave Energy development – the WES approach.
GRAND OPENING – 16:30 – 17:45
16:30-17:15
Bo Normark & Javier Sanz – Thematic Leaders, InnoEnergy
Tim Hurst – Managing Director, Wave Energy Scotland
Rémi Gruet – CEO, Ocean Energy Europe
Mikael Östling, Deputy President, KTH – Royal Institute of Technology
Patrik Möller – CEO, CorPower Ocean
GRAND OPENING of the dry test facility with demonstration of CorPower S3.
Introduction to the HiWave & HiDrive projects, objectives and partners.
17:15-17:30
Sam Roch-Perks – CEO, Simply Blue Energy
Wave energy farms – a customer’s view. Simply Blue Energy’s project development and recent horizon scanning activities.
17:30-17:40
Patrik Möller & Anders Jansson, CorPower Ocean
What’s next? Ocean testing in Orkney, plans for full scale demonstration in Stage 4 & 5.
http://www.innoenergy.com/event/corpower-s3-in-resonance-with-the-waves/
