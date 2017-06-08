News Release

Carlos III University Of Madrid (Uc3m) Launches The Iii Edition For The International Award For Appropriate Technologies

08 June 2017 Universidad Carlos III de Madrid - Oficina de Información Científica

Carlos III University of Madrid, through its Development Cooperation Office and the Appropriate Technologies Research Group, has launched the III International Award for Appropriate Technologies aimed to support and promote technological proposals (ideas, designs and prototypes), developed in local training centers and focused on improving access to basic services for the inhabitants of the poorest areas of the planet.

The candidates’ proposals must be addressed to solving problems such as lack of water access (consumption, irrigation, small industries) lack of access to energy (illumination, cooking, electricity, heat, cool) in impoverished areas.

The award

This call is opened to students from developing countries interested in research and development of Appropriate Technologies in their local reality. UC3M will invite the award winner to conduct a research stay in the Appropriate Technologies Laboratory (LTA) of UC3M for a period between 2 and 3 months and between October and December 2017, and a commitment to disseminate the awarded technology.

The award includes a cash prize and the cover of the travel ticket fare. Proposals must be submitted before June 19th 2017.

Appropriate Technologies features

Appropriate Technologies should improve technologies traditionally (either in terms of productivity, either in terms of safety, or for having a smaller environmental or social impact). They should be appropriate in accordance to the local reality they are aimed to modify. Broadly speaking, appropriate technologies:

they don’t usually need an initial large money investment,

they should be made of available materials in the region where they are used.

they also could be produced in the small scale, being more manageable

they should be accessible for local population (they must be easily understood, controlled and maintained)

they should be environmental sustainable, especially in the local scale.

they promote open designs which allow the local community appropriation, modification and improvement

Further information

Call for proposals

http://www.uc3m.es/ss/Satellite/cooperacion/es/TextoDosColumnas/1371220377939/II_Premio_Internacional_de_Tecnologias_Apropiadas_UC3M

