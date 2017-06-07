News Release

Strathclyde signs strategic agreement with BAE Systems

07 June 2017 Strathclyde, University of

The University of Strathclyde has signed a strategic framework agreement with multinational defence, security and aerospace company BAE Systems, to strengthen a long-term relationship in research, education and consultancy.

Strathclyde is one of only five selected universities in the UK to have so far signed such an agreement, after BAE Systems announced that in the future it will focus on building partnerships with a smaller number of universities that share expertise in particular areas of future capability.

Paul Feely, Engineering Director at BAE Systems Naval Ships, said: “I am delighted to agree this strategic partnership with the University of Strathclyde which boasts world-class expertise in technology.

This partnership builds on our existing working relationships to extend our collaboration, boosting the UK’s defence industrial skills base and supporting the next generation of engineers and scientists. The technologies and approaches that we will work on together will give our customers an essential edge in protecting their nations.”

Professor Alex Duffy, Head of Strathclyde’s Department of Design, Manufacture and Engineering Management, said: “As a leading international technological university, Strathclyde thrives on productive industrial partnerships. BAE Systems is one of the companies we have worked closely with to produce impactful results and we have great pleasure in enhancing this partnership – to the benefit of the business, the University and wider society.

“Our academic expertise complements the industrial knowledge of BAE systems. This is in keeping with our collaborative approach to research and education and will accelerate our delivery of solutions to global challenges.”

For a number of years, Strathclyde and BAE Systems have worked closely together on the development of advanced maritime research and technology and a stream of the best engineering talent into BAE Systems Naval Ships, helping to safeguard their position at the forefront of engineering excellence.

Collaboration in the coming years is likely to include intelligent automation, rapid integration and manufacturing, design simulation, energy and power management, environmental challenges and lasers.

The collaboration formed part of the BAE Systems’ overarching Skills 2020 strategy, which aims to nurture the skills required for the Company to remain competitive and operate successfully over the current decade and beyond.

