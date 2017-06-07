News Release

Innovation Bursaries take bioeconomy researchers to Paris, Prague or Vienna

07 June 2017 Teagasc

EU-funded bioeconomy researchers could be jetting off to Paris, Prague or Vienna if they are lucky enough to be awarded a CommBeBiz Innovation Bursary.

The Innovation Bursary – which is being offered by EC-funded innovation project, CommBeBiz – provides tailored support and expert knowledge and a range of benefits to help researchers and projects in their research journey to social, commercial and/or policy innovation. Any EU-funded researcher or project working in bioeconomy research (agriculture, marine, forestry, biotechnology and food) can apply and the first deadline for entries is Monday 26th June.

Himanshu Himanshu, whose project ATBEST is developing a Biogas plant feasibility calculator, was awarded an Innovation Bursary in 2015. He said: “CommBeBiz has had a huge impact on my life. Publishing a peer reviewed article is not the end, but just the beginning to bringing your idea to real life. The Academies have been packed full of help and advice, and based in fantastic cities all over Europe. CommBeBiz has changed my track from scientist to Entrepreneurship.”

The CommBeBiz project is a knowledge platform that works with both FP7 and Horizon 2020 EU projects at all stages of their development to enable more effective and speedier transfer of knowledge to the marketplace, to policy-players and for the public good.

Each Innovation Bursary offers a range of benefits and opportunities, including:

Support to attend CommBeBiz Academies (Paris, Prague, Vienna)

Access to European Business Network (EBN) mentors and coaches at CommBeBiz Academies

One-to-one mentor support at events

Peer-to-peer networking

Exposure to tools and trends regarding the challenges and opportunities of commercial, social and policy innovation

Promotion via CBB’s own web platform, publications and social media

Connections with journalists writing regularly about Bioeconomy topics across Europe

Ability to use the CBB Innovation Bursary logo across all their own media

Creation of a CBB Project Brief

Organiser of the awards, Marion Perrin, said: “Previous years’ winners have really impressed us with the skills they have taken on from the Innovation Bursary. We are starting to see real success stories and are looking forward to seeing who applies this year.”

To find out more and to apply for an Innovation Bursary visit:

http://www.commbebiz.eu/bursaries