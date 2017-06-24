Event

Media alert: Third Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, 24 – 27 June 2017, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands Venue: RAI Amsterdam

The Third Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) will take place at the RAI Amsterdam from 24 to 27 June. This major scientific event will attract thousands of participants from European and non-European countries.

Media events at the EAN Congress

• Her Majesty Queen Máxima will be present at the Congress on Monday, 26 June 2017. Photo opportunity upon arrival at the RAI: Monday, 26 June, 11.25 a.m.

• EAN President Prof Günther Deuschl and other leading EAN representatives will be available for a Q&A session and interviews on Monday, 26 June 2017 at 1:15 p.m.at the VIP Lounge, located in the Holland restaurant above the EAN Booth area, between the exhibition and the Main Auditorium.

Registration of media representatives

The congress provides an opportunity for medical and general interest media to report about latest developments in neurology.

• Media representatives who wish to attend the scientific programme of the Congress can register free of charge upon presentation of credentials (valid press card or letter of assignment). Please use the following link for pre-event registration: https://www.ean.org/ amsterdam2017/Register.2883.0. html

• Media representatives who wish to register for coverage of Queen Máxima’s visit are asked to send an e-mail with name, medium, function and e-mail address to kofler@bkkommunikation.com until 22 June, 4 pm, at the latest. In case of large media interest a limited access regime may apply. Final information on accreditations will be provided by e-mail by Friday 23 June 2017.

Broad range of topics

In the course of around 80 scientific sessions, international experts will present and discuss important trends and highlights of modern neurological research and therapy as well as new scientific findings. The EAN Congress is covering all topics of neurology – i.e. stroke, epilepsy, headache/pain, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, dementia, neuromuscular disorders, as well as many other specialized issues and rare neurological diseases.

Some of the topical highlights:

• Outcome measures in neurology (overarching theme)

• Autoantibodies and the nervous system

• Epilepsy: New treatment options

• News on acute stroke treatment

• Early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease

• Neuroscience of sleep: Effects of sleep disruption

• Neurological palliative care: Preparation before and at the end of life

The EAN Press Office will provide press releases on these topics as well as on other new research results presented at the Congress. In addition, a media advisory with Congress abstracts of potential media interest will be provided.

For the conference programme please refer to https://www.ean.org/ amsterdam2017/Scientific- Programme.2852.0.html

