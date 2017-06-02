News Release

TPU scientists in CERN set new limits for dark photon search

02 June 2017 Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU)

Scientists of Tomsk Polytechnic University Institute of Physics and Technology and their colleagues from the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN) have managed to narrow by about 25% the search area for dark photons – an intermediate particle between the visible world and dark matter – an invisible part of our universe that effects the movement of stars and galaxies.

Upon the discovery of the Higgs boson at the Large Hadron Collider, the investigation of the origin and nature of dark matter is a core topic in elementary particle physics.

Modern science is based on the fact that a visible part of the universe is only 5%. The rest 95% are a dark sector (dark energy 72% and dark matter 23%). The presence of dark matter is justified only by its mass generating gravity fields that affects the trajectories of star and galaxy movements.

“The existence of dark matter is explained by a series of cosmological observations: the anomalous behavior of star speed when they move away from the center of galaxies (their speed accelerates instead of decreasing), the increase of distance between galaxies (“ordinary” matter is not enough to keep galaxies together) and other phenomena,”

says Valery Ljubovitskij, a professor of the Department of Higher Mathematics and Mathematical Physics, who leads the TPU research team at CERN.

Scientists suppose dark matter consists of currently unknown heavy particles which don’t interact with the visible part of the universe. Potential candidates of the intermediate particle between dark and ordinary matter are dark photons. They are similar to conventional photons, but in contrast they have a mass.

Scientists believe ordinary and dark photons can mix. This is what ensures the interaction of ordinary and invisible substances. However, it is possible to detect dark photons only indirectly, by observing particles that participate in the reaction of its production or decay. The discovery of dark photons can bring science closer to unraveling the mystery of the existence of dark matter.

In CERN, the NA64 collaboration is in search of dark photons. TPU research team of 10 scientists from the Department of Higher Mathematics and Mathematical Physics Laboratory of Elementary Particle Physics is part of the collaboration.

In the NA64 experiment the scientists try to create conditions for the creation of dark photons.

“Parameters that help to detect dark photons are their mass and a constant in the process of mixing with ordinary photons. The experiment resulted in stringent constrains on the mixing constant of ordinary photons and dark photons that should be less 1.2 × 10−4 at dark photon mass within 0,002 – 0,4 GeV,”

tells Andrey Trifonov, a chair of the Department of Higher Mathematics and Mathematical Physics.

The obtained data on the search area of dark photons was published in Physical Review Letters. It is also included in the Review of Particle Physics released by Particle Data Group (PDG). The publication contains the latest data on the properties of all particles known and unknown. In the case of hypothetical particles it includes experimental data to narrow their search area.

'We received new data on dark photon in one year – this is rather good and quick result at CERN where some experiments last a few years. Moreover, we don’t work in the center all the year but only limited time to use the SPS accelerator. Now, the collaboration administration is negotiating with the SPS Committee that our team can use the beam of a proton supersynchrotron all year round,”

says Bogdan Vasilishin, an experiment member, a fellow of the Physics Laboratory of Elementary Particle Physics.

The N64 collaboration includes scientists from the Institute for Nuclear Research (Moscow), the Institute of High Energy Physics (Protvino, Russia), the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (Dubna, Russia), Tomsk Polytechnic University (Russia), Bonn University (Germany), the University of Valparaiso (Chile) and ETH Zurich (Switzerland).

https://tpu.ru/en/about/tpu_today/news/view?id=1921

Attached files Schematic illustration of the setup to search for dark photons