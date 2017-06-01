News Release

The American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition to Publish with Wiley

01 June 2017 Wiley

John Wiley and Sons Inc., (NYSE:JWa) (NYSE:JWb) announced today that it has been selected by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) as its publishing partner for its distinguished publications, The Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition and Nutrition in Clinical Practice. This agreement, commencing in January 2018, will see both journals move to the Wiley Online Library platform.

ASPEN was founded in 1976 with the purpose of providing optimal nutrition to all people under all conditions at all times. The Society recognizes the importance of research, clinical practice, advocacy, and education, and takes an interdisciplinary approach to nutrition support therapy. Since its inception, ASPEN has grown to more than 6,500 members and continues to be a champion for the best evidence-based nutrition support for patients worldwide.

The Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition has been publishing cutting edge basic and clinical research in the field for forty years and explores the science of optimizing the care of patients receiving enteral or IV therapies. Nutrition in Clinical Practice, established in 1985, is an interdisciplinary publication publishing articles on the scientific basis and clinical application of nutrition and nutrition support. Both journals are peer-reviewed and indexed by the National Library of Medicine.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Wiley, the world’s leading Society publisher, to produce ASPEN’s two peer-reviewed nutrition journals,” said Debra S. BenAvram, FASAE, CAE, CEO. “As a Society, we are dedicated to improving patient care by advancing the science and practice of clinical nutrition and metabolism. To work toward that mission, Wiley is a natural home for ASPEN’s content, which will allow researchers and clinicians worldwide to access our cutting-edge nutrition research and innovations in clinical application.”

“My colleagues and I look forward to a close collaboration with ASPEN to further extend these premier journals,” said Shawn Morton, VP & Society Director at Wiley. “It is an honor for Wiley to participate in this important work to improve human health.”