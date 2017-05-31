Background texts & Multimedia

European ‘Energy Days’ kick started in Lund, Sweden

31 May 2017 youris.com

An early start to celebrating the European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) ‘energy days’ began in Lund, Sweden, with an open invitation for politicians, municipal officials, researchers and more to discuss sustainable district renewal.

Held on 17 May, the CITyFiED project demonstration site and partners made a perfect tangible example for exchanging some inspirational ideas about how to build a sustainable city.

Lund Municipality, Kraftringen, LKF, and IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute all worked together to host the seminar and invited external speakers as well as speakers from the CiTYFiED project to take part. One of the most appreciated was Eja Pedersen from research project PEIRE. She talked about their in depth work into how energy efficiency and a good indoor environment in apartments can be combined with the needs and behaviour of residents.

The audience also took part of the latest lessons from Cityfied Lund during a guided tour in the area, which included a visit to the local recycling and repair shop FixaTill. After the guided tour Victoria Silfverberg from LKF shared insights into achieving and maintaining a good tenant dialogue during a renovation project like CiTYFiED. In addition to this visitors learnt about sustainable districts renewal in general, with examples from Sweden and the rest of Europe, as well the specifics of the retrofitting of Linero, the CITyFiED demo site in Lund.

The seminar featured as part of a week of events focusing on sustainability at Lund University to celebrate their 350 year anniversary. Their ‘Sustainability week’ included various lectures and events with one common focus: the transition to a sustainable future.

