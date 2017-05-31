News Release

Starting shot for AVL-TU Graz Transmission Center: gearbox systems on the test rig

31 May 2017 TU Graz

The AVL-TU Graz Transmission Center at the Inffeldgasse campus is equipped with cutting-edge test rigs and offers optimum infrastructure on an area of 750 square metres for research into transmission systems of all kinds – from hybrid drives to power axles for electric vehicles. Partners AVL List and TU Graz will carry out fundamental studies and research into transmission technology with a focus on the electrification of gearing systems. The Center will start work at full capacity in the initial development stage in May 2017.

For high-quality research and future-oriented teaching

A unique research partnership was sealed today with the official opening of the AVL-TU Graz Transmission Center, in which both partners will combine their scientific and technological expertise. In the form of the Transmission Center, AVL List GmbH is expanding its existing gearbox test-rig infrastructure at its headquarters, and TU Graz will thus have available an ultra-modern infrastructure for the purposes of high-quality research projects and future-oriented teaching in addition to its own facilities.

Helmut List, CEO of AVL, explains the thinking behind his company: “There is a long and winding road between developing high-quality system solutions and their industrial implementation. And it is along this path of electrification of transmission systems that we now want to travel in close partnership with TU Graz. This way we can ensure that AVL expands its international leading position in research and development of modern drive solutions.”

TU Graz Rector Harald Kainz also welcomes intensified cooperation with AVL List: “The AVL-TU Graz Transmission Center raises the already strong cooperation between AVL and TU Graz to a new level and will contribute to the international visibility of the location in terms of research, teaching and continuing education in the field of automotive and drive engineering.”

Special cooperation model

The type and scope of cooperation is a novelty in the collaboration between university and company. With regard to its all-inclusiveness and its unique combination of test-stand engineering and measurement technology, the Transmission Center is one of the best equipped and most advanced centres in the world. Investment costs for the initial development stage amount to seven million euros.

In this competence centre dedicated to transmission technology, students and experienced researchers of TU Graz will carry out research on special topics of transmission technology together with AVL engineers and undertake projects together. Hannes Hick, head of the Institute of Machine Components and Methods of Development at TU Graz and person responsible for the Transmission Center explains: “For us the cooperation with AVL in the framework of the Transmission Center is a milestone in research and teaching. Our students not only gain a powerful, state-of-the-art research environment for their scientific work in the field of automotive and transmission technology, but also the perfect partnership in which to combine their research work with the business-specific demands of industry in a target-oriented way.” The budding engineers at TU Graz are being directly integrated into the research facility and ongoing research projects and are thus being prepared for a career in industry in the best possible way.

With this highly modern research environment, the Institute of Machine Components and Methods of Development at TU Graz will be among the world’s leading institutes in the field. The test-bed infrastructure at the Transmission Center is also available for other companies in coordination with AVL. More test-rig capacities at the location are already in the planning stage.

