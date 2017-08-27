Event

Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service data will be used to teach students how to monitor national parks

27 August 2017 — 03 September 2017 European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

Location: Birkenfeld, Germany

Venue: Trier University of Applied Sciences, Environmental Campus

This summer twenty students from across the world will come together to learn about monitoring the health of national parks. Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) data will provide the backbone for the student exercises.

This is the second time the summer school has run. During the week, students will learn the basics of monitoring and managing national parks and biosphere reserves, gaining an insight into the use of information and communication technologies for this purpose. The examples will be based around Germany’s youngest national park, Hunsrück-Hochwald.

The course is organised by Prof. Dr. Peter Fischer-Stabel, Trier University of Applied Sciences, Environmental Campus, Birkenfeld, Germany. “National parks are dedicated to natural systems. In Germany that means for instance forests, by monitoring the situation in this national park you can measure the impact coming from outside; from tourism and atmospheric conditions,” he says.

The CAMS data will be used in conjunction with other data by the university to prepare exercises for the students to illustrate the value of monitoring national parks in environmental decision making.

The exercises will illustrate how a ground-based instrument network is distributed all over the country to provide point measurements, which can then be combined with remotely sensed data from satellites in orbit, such as the Copernicus Sentinels. This global scale data is provided by CAMS.

“The idea of a national park is to return that region to nature. With CAMS data, we can measure how much nitrogen, for example, will be imported into the system, as this could be potentially dangerous for sensitive species,” says Fischer-Stabel.

In the 1970s, huge areas of forests in Germany began to die away because of industrial emissions and other pollutants. The resulting environmental laws made the atmosphere a lot cleaner but there is still a measure of pollution that finds its way into the national parks. So monitoring and evaluating the health of these locations is essential.

Fischer-Stabel hopes that the school will be a catalyst for the techniques he and colleagues will teach to find a wider user base when the students return to their countries of origin. “We expect twenty participants. Last year we had students from seven different countries and for the time being we have applications from ten different countries all over the world. We expect them to take the knowledge that we provide, including the use of the CAMS systems and data, and distribute it all over the world where they are from,” he says.

“Copernicus is best described by its tagline: “Europe’s eyes on Earth”. The programme is not only providing up-to-date, comprehensive and reliable information about the health of our planet, it is also making this information freely available to all. It is great to see educational institutions using CAMS data for an important teaching purpose –helping better understand and protect the invaluable natural resources in National Parks worldwide,” says Dr. Vincent-Henri Peuch, Head of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

The IT-Fundamentals of National Park Monitoring will take place at the Trier University of Applied Sciences, Environmental Campus, Birkenfeld, Germany between 27 August and 3 September 2017

