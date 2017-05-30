News Release

The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses to Publish with Wiley

John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWa) (NYSE:JWb) announced today that it has been selected by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) as its publishing partner for its distinguished publication, the AORN Journal. This agreement will see the journal move to the Wiley Online Library platform in January 2018.



The peer-reviewed, award-winning AORN Journal advances the AORN mission by publishing the latest in evidence-based research, clinical practice, education, and leadership guidance that are necessary to achieve the best possible outcomes for surgical patients.



"Wiley is an excellent partner to support our continuing strategy to expand the value and reach of the AORN Journal domestically and globally," said Linda Groah, MSN, RN, CNOR, NEA-BC, FAAN, AORN's CEO/Executive Director. "We look forward to working with Wiley on digital innovation and strategic initiatives that will improve access to our content for the larger perioperative community."



"Wiley is pleased and proud as a leading publisher in nursing to partner with AORN to further its goals for the AORN Journal," said Shawn Morton, VP & Society Director at Wiley. "We have long respected this leading organization and have already established a strong collaboration with the AORN publishing team."