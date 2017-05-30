Publication Announcement

TPU publishes polar lights catalog

30 May 2017 Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU)

Publication title: Polar Lights in the Russian Empire and Adjacent Territories. Catalog: AD 305 - 1945 (in Julian calendar)

Polar Lights in the Russian Empire and Adjacent Territories. Catalog: AD 305 - 1945 (in Julian calendar) Author: Victor Loysha

Victor Loysha Publication type: Book (Paperback)

Book (Paperback) Number of pages: 278

The publishing house of Tomsk Polytechnic University has released Polar Lights in the Russian Empire and Adjacent Territories. Catalog: AD 305 - 1945 (in Julian calendar)(in Rus. - Polyarnye Siyaniya v Rossiyskoy Imperii I na Sopredel’nykh Prostranstvakh. Catalog: 305-1945 n.e. (v julianskoy datirovke)), a monograph authored by a famous Tomsk writer, publicist and researcher Victor Loysha. The book is a collection of observations, evidences and references to one of the most interesting and unusual natural phenomena – polar lights recorded in various historical sources: chronicles, early meteorological documents, diary entries, letters, book and newspaper publications. The most complete catalog of such kind has been published in Russia for the first time.

As the author notes, the monograph is the result of more than 30-year work on the search and systematization of Aurora texts (Lat. Aurora Borealis – polar lights). Over the years, he worked on all the published Russian chronicles and partially annalistic works kept in the library collections of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tomsk, Tobolsk and other cities, as well as in Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Armenia and Georgia.

Victor Loysha studied a plenty of city chronicles and private diary entries dated back to XVII-XVIII centuries, newspapers, magazines, scientific and technical editions of XVIII -XX centuries. About 500 sources were analyzed for this book.

The importance and relevance of this research are due to the unrelenting scientific interest in the reconstruction of the dynamics of solar activity in the era of pre-instrumental observations and the understanding the solar-terrestrial relationships of the old past.

Victor Loysha says:

‘The identity of auroras appearance and solar cycles has long become the axiom of science. However, thinking about quasi-eleven-year cycle of solar activity we may vaguely imagine larger time intervals within which our luminary shows its changeability. There is no surprise: the era of strict science has only three or four centuries and even elementary observation series are too small to make any categorical conclusions on their basis. In such cases extrapolation to the past through studying pre-scientific evidences helps a lot. There are many similar evidences and it is important to uncover, summarize an analyze them. In fact, this is the purpose of my book.’

Victor Loysha is famous as an author of many fiction books, as well as documentary and journalistic books. He was always interested in research activities. He spent eight years in geological expeditions in Kolyma and Chukotka (northern regions of Russia). He devoted many years to journalism in Tomsk, while he was engaged in science and the popularization of scientific knowledge. In the mid-80’s he stared serious research in the field of polar lights. He published a few related articles in Nature, History of Geophysics, Advances in Geosciences as well as in Soviet popular science journals Priroda, Zemlya I Vselennaya. The book might be interesting for both geophysicists and those who are interested in the history of formation of natural scientific knowledge.

