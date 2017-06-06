Event

Africa, Asia, Latin America: New Insights for Improved Policies against Poverty

06 June 2017 — 07 June 2017 Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD)

Location: Brussels, Belgium

The nopoor Final Conference, entitled "Africa, Asia, Latin America: New Insights for Improved Policies against Poverty" will take place in Brussels, on June 6th and 7th.

Towards a Decent Life for All

Europe is setting new goals for its future development strategies: the Agenda 2030 established 17 "Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs) agreed by all UN member states. What could be future pathways for the development cooperation policy of the European Union? And how can scientific research contribute?

One Conference, Multiple Answers

The final conference of the EU-funded project Nopoor will provide inspiring answers to these questions. After five years of scientific research, this conference offers a unique opportunity to discuss the policy impact of new results based on original surveys, data collation, and qualitative research. Nopoor researchers from 15 countries will share their insights with the conference participants. It is also the occasion to release the Nopoor policy briefs and the Nopoor film collection.

Research for Change: the Policy Challenge

The conference focusses on policy implications. Sessions on international trade, aid, and finance; local governance in poor areas; and anti-poverty policies will present the impact of the research results to discuss what future steps can be taken. How do development aid projects relate to international trade and to migration? What innovation is needed in order to guarantee human and social rights? How can institutions influence the political and administrative norms established in a country? These are some of the topics raised.

http://en.ird.fr/ird.fr/all-the-current-events/news/press-releases/cp-2017/africa-asia-latin-america-new-insights-for-improved-policies-against-poverty

© IRD/ Laure Pasquier-Doumer : jeux d'enfants les rues du quartier populaire à Balbala, Djibouti.

