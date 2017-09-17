Event

5th Helmholtz-Nature Medicine Diabetes Conference

17 September 2017 — 19 September 2017 Helmholtz Zentrum Muenchen - German Research Centre for Environmental Health

Location: Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany Venue: Lenbach Palais, Ottostraße 6, 80333 Munich

For the fifth time, the 'Helmholtz-Nature Medicine Diabetes Conference' will attract numerous top international researchers to Munich. The event, which is initiated by the Helmholtz Zentrum München and Nature Medicine, will be held in Lenbach Palais from September 17 - 19, 2017 and offers journalists a good opportunity for background discussion and interviews.

The annual get-together in the Bavarian capital has meanwhile become a “must” for top international researchers in the field of diabetes and metabolic disorders. Leading experts and highly qualified young researchers from various disciplines in a personal and manageable ambience lend the science forum its unique nature.

The multidisciplinary program rises up to the primary challenges in modern diabetes research. This year special focus will be on emerging hot topic areas including

the molecular basis of exercise benefits

beta-cell regeneration

adipocyte biology

novel links connecting cellular energy metabolism with ageing

The framework offers scientists, clinical researchers and biotechnology experts an opportunity for intensive discourse and interactions. In the ‘Late Breaking Abstract Session’, selected participants can discuss their scientific projects and ideas with leading experts.

The high concentration of international scientific leaders is characteristic of the conference organized by Prof. Dr. Susanna Hofmann together with Prof. Dr. Matthias Tschöp (both from Helmholtz Zentrum München and TU München) and Randy Levinson (Nature Medicine): in past conferences, nearly half the participants came from abroad, representing more than 20 nations. Speakers and the audience are associated with distinguished research institutions, including universities such as Cambridge, Harvard and Yale.

It is therefore no surprise that this conference has come to enjoy a reputation as the leading annual symposium in diabetes research. The latest research results, some not yet published, presented by leading international researchers form the basis for an exchange of scientific information and networking. This is expected to lead to valuable synergies in the fight against diabetes.

The conference presents a number of prestigious awards each year. One of these is the Helmholtz Diabetes Award in recognition of the lifetime achievements of a senior leader in the field, which will be given to Johan Auwerx from Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne this year.

You can find the preliminary program, including conference speakers and HeIDi nominees at the conference website: www.nature.com/natureconferences/hmgu2017

http://www.nature.com/natureconferences/hmgu2017/index.html