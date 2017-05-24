News Release

Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute Partners with Wiley

24 May 2017 Wiley

John Wiley and Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWa and JWb) and Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) announced today plans to collaborate on the publication of ETRI Journal. The journal's archives will move to Wiley Online Library and will be published by Wiley starting with the 2017 August issue.

Self-published since 1993, ETRI Journal is one of Korea's longest-running English language journals. The scope of the journal covers information technologies, telecommunications, and electronics, and is published bimonthly.

"We are very proud that the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute has selected Wiley to publish ETRI Journal. Korea is a key producer of well-cited journal papers, particularly in Engineering, and we are very keen to help support ETRI in its goal of continuing to build the journal's international impact," said Mark Robertson, Vice President and Publishing Director, Asia-Pacific at Wiley.

The Head Editor and Publisher of ETRI Journal is Sanghoon Lee, current President of ETRI. He is an IEEE Fellow and a Member of the National Academy of Engineering. He comments:

“We consider this partnership an exciting opportunity for ETRI Journal to advance to the next level and expand its readership. Through this mutually fruitful partnership, Wiley will be able to introduce its global readers to the recent advances in information and communication technologies, and we will continue to develop ETRI Journal into an internationally recognized publication.”

ETRI Journal will adopt the ScholarOne submission system, and over the next few years will take advantage of the numerous digital enhancements offered by Wiley such as the Anywhere Article, as well as its integration with key partner platforms like ReadCube, Altmetric, Publons, and Kudos among others.

Access the press release:

http://wiley.newshq.businesswire.com/press-release/all-corporate-news/koreas-electronics-and-telecommunications-research-institute-partne