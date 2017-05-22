Publication Announcement

The CRISPR Journal, a New Peer-Reviewed Journal on Gene Editing Technology and Applications, Launching in 2018

22 May 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

Publication title: The CRISPR Journal

The CRISPR Journal Author: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Publication type: Journal

Journal Publication date: 01 January 2018

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers announces the launch of The CRISPR Journal, a broad-based international peer-reviewed publication dedicated to the dissemination of critical research on the myriad applications and underlying technology of CRISPR. Debuting in 2018, The CRISPR Journal will be published online and in print with open access options and provide a high-profile forum for groundbreaking international research, editorials, analysis, debate, and commentary. The CRISPR Journal adds an exciting and dynamic component to the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. portfolio of publications which includes GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News) and over 80 leading peer-reviewed journals.



Leading the Liebert team to launch The CRISPR Journal is recently appointed Executive Vice President of Strategic Development Kevin Davies, PhD, the founding editor of Nature Genetics and author of several books on genome research including Cracking the Genome. “The extraordinary excitement and profound implications of CRISPR research exceed anything I’ve seen in the past 30 years of research and scientific publishing,” said Davies. “I firmly believe that The CRISPR Journal, devoted to capturing critical advances in CRISPR research and genome editing applications, will serve a huge unmet need across the scientific community.”

The recent development of the new precision genome editing technology known as CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspersed Short Palindromic Repeats) has captivated and transformed the world of biomedical research. The power of CRISPR technology has the potential to transform many aspects of human life, developing new materials and biofuels, producing new strains of long-lived, disease-resistant plants and crops, and much more. The biotech and pharma industries are abuzz about the potential of CRISPR to treat cancer and a growing list of genetic diseases. But with this technology comes concerns about accidental or malicious misuse, including fears of eugenics (germline gene editing) and bioterrorism. The CRISPR Journal will address all of these issues.

“Like GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), the first and the leading global publication in its field, The CRISPR Journal will be the predominant source for all professionals in its field – from academic research through industrial applications,” said Mary Ann Liebert, president and CEO of the company that bears her name, “We have assembled a highly experienced team for this major initiative which is expandable well beyond a traditional journal.”



Davies adds: “Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. has earned a strong reputation for identifying important medical and scientific trends and serving those communities, with authoritative journals such as Human Gene Therapy, The Journal of Neurotrauma, and Soft Robotics, and its flagship publication GEN, to name a few. The CRISPR Journal will add an exciting new dimension to the Liebert portfolio.”

A multidisciplinary, global editorial team of CRISPR experts will oversee the peer review selection process for The CRISPR Journal. The Journal will appeal to researchers in wide range of disciplines, including cell biology, genetics and genomics, immunology, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, neuroscience, plant biology, and much more. In addition to a broad selection of peer review research, The CRISPR Journal will also feature an array of provocative front matter content including editorials, analysis, and commentary.

http://www.liebertpub.com/