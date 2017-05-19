News Release

The secretariat from Scientific Education Support (SES) in partnership with ESH (European School of Haematology) have announced the launch of an online educational resource called the Multiple Myeloma Hub (www.multiplemyelomahub.com). The official launch date of the Multiple Myeloma Hub will be the 19th of May 2017.

Steered by worldwide experts in Multiple Myeloma, the Multiple Myeloma Hub will provide the latest treatment options, medical information, case studies, recommendations and expert opinions, through a variety of digital channels.

Its mission is to provide up‑to-date, practical, clinical advice to community hematologists and oncologists seeking treatment options in Multiple Myeloma, ultimately to improve the lives of patients.

Philippe Moreau and Sagar Lonial will jointly chair the new Hub, which brings together the European School of Haematology (ESH) as the governing professional society, and world experts in Multiple Myeloma, to provide an informative and unbiased educational resource for treating physicians.

Accessible anywhere, users can quickly profile their patient based on the relevant stage of disease (newly diagnosed, transplant eligible and ineligible, relapsed and refractory), to identify the latest treatment options available, whether it be a licensed therapy or a clinical trial currently recruiting.

The challenge for physicians treating patients with Multiple Myeloma begins at diagnosis, but continues throughout the treatment journey. Identifying and making the right treatment decision at a particular stage of the disease, to provide patients with the best possible outcome, is crucial.

In recent years, an increase in approvals, line extensions and clinical studies, has meant that finding the right treatment is more challenging than ever. Community hematologists and oncologists need a single, credible, up-to-date and practical resource to help improve their understanding of new treatment options available, and to ensure patients have access to the latest therapies. The Multiple Myeloma Hub aims to meet this need.

