Event

'Creating Networks for the Transition to a Bio-based and Circular Economy'- Webinar Tue 23 May

23 May 2017 — 23 May 2017 Teagasc

Location: London, UK

Engaging the public, citizens,cities and regions will be crucial for the biobased circular economy to become a success. This CommBebiz webinar will feature the key findings and recommendations from the BIOSTEP project working in this area of policy and public engagement in the bioeconomy: Speakers: Holger Gerdes, Zoritza Kiresiewa, Ecologic Institute

Please register on the website: www.commbebiz.eu or on https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6034306013001972227

Start Date: 23 May 2017, 11:00 (CET); 10:00 (UK time)

End Date: 23 May 2017, 11:30 (CET); 10:30 (UK time)

http://www.commbebiz.eu