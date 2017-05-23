Printer friendly version Share

Teagasc

'Creating Networks for the Transition to a Bio-based and Circular Economy'- Webinar Tue 23 May

23 May 2017 — 23 May 2017 Teagasc

  • Location: London, UK

Engaging the public, citizens,cities and regions will be crucial for the biobased circular economy to become  a success. This CommBebiz webinar will feature the key findings and recommendations from the BIOSTEP project working in this area of policy and public engagement in the bioeconomy: Speakers: Holger Gerdes, Zoritza Kiresiewa, Ecologic Institute

Please register on the website:  www.commbebiz.eu  or on  https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6034306013001972227

Start Date: 23 May  2017,  11:00  (CET); 10:00 (UK time)

End Date:  23 May 2017,   11:30 (CET);  10:30 (UK time)

http://www.commbebiz.eu

