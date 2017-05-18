News Release

Wiley launches new open access journal in collaboration with the Japanese Society of Gastroenterological Surgery

18 May 2017 Wiley

Wiley is pleased to announce the launch of a new open access journal, Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery, published in collaboration with the Japanese Society of Gastroenterological Surgery (JSGS).



Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery is an international, peer-reviewed title publishing high-quality research from across the fields of surgery, oncology, gastroenterology and hepatology. The journal presents timely research on multidisciplinary treatment which serves the needs of the evolving population of scientists and researchers embracing the most recent advances in digestive surgery. Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery also includes up-to-date information in traditional research, while promoting communication and collaboration among researchers and professional clinicians from all over the world.



The new journal is backed by a strong editorial board, and the quality and reputation of the Japanese Society of Gastroenterological Surgery. JSGS was established in 1968 and has become one of the largest medical societies in Japan, with over 20,000 members. President of the JSGS, Yasuyuki Seto, said, "the key concept of AGS will be the diversity of study aimed at identifying gastroenterological diseases. This diversity will encompass a wide range of academic activities, including basic and experimental studies involving new and significant treatment strategies. These activities need to be integrated in order to provide better patient care and to share valuable information among medical personnel throughout the world."



''We are very happy to publish Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery in collaboration with The Japanese Society of Gastroenterological Surgery'', said journal editor Tomoo Yawata. ''The society and the editors are very much committed to their mission to make AGS one of the world's top surgical journals in the next 5 to 7 years. We are very excited that the society has chosen Wiley as a partner to accomplish this mission.''



The first issue of Annals of Gastroenterological Surgery is now available to read online. For more information, visit:

http://www.agsjournal.com