News Release

3rd ESO-EAST Workshop at ESOC 2017 in Prague

16 May 2017 European Stroke Organisation (ESO)

Already one day prior to ESOC, representatives from more then 23 countries have met for the 3rd time together to exchange the experiences in acute stroke care in their countries.



ESO-EAST is the first comprehensive international programme of improving stroke care in Europe. ESO-EAST Programme is initiated by the European Stroke Organisation and implemented in eastern countries through participation of stroke professionals, professional organisations and local authorities of all these countries.



Excellent achievement of this meeting is the fact, that for the first time, stroke data from the Registry of Stroke Care Quality (RES-Q) has been presented. The RES-Q registry now includes more than 220 hospitals from 25 countries.



"We have the common goal to improve the quality of the stroke care and implement effective therapies" said Valeria Caso, President of ESO and Robert Mikulik, Chair of the Project, who opened the meeting.



The meeting was visited by Prof. Franz Fazekas, President elect of the EAN, who underlined the necessity of joint strategy to improve the stroke treatment. Prof. Michael Brainin, President elect of the WSO came to support ESO-EAST participants and to thank all for great job in stroke care improvement. Prof. Jill Farrington held the WHO lecture about the global burden of stroke. Video messages to the participants were sent also from John Barrick, President of The Stroke Alliance For Europe (SAFE), and from consultants of the Angels Initiative.



Congratulation to all motivated and dedicated neurologists who have collected stroke data in the following countries: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Macedonia, Rep. of Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.



The RES-Q registry is open for all countries, which want to improve their stroke care. Hospitals are invited to join the project on www.qualityregistry.eu. More info also on http://eso-stroke.org/eso-east/



ESO-EAST is supported by independent and unrestricted educational grants from Boehringer Ingelheim, EVER Pharma and St. Anne's University Hospital Brno, Czech Republic.