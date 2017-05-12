News Release

IMDEA Networks’ scientific output highlighted at INFOCOM 2017

IMDEA Networks’ scientific production ranks 5th at INFOCOM 2017. The Madrid research Institute has presented ten scientific articles at the 2017 edition of what most networking researchers consider the most impactful annual conference in the field of communication networks: INFOCOM. The Institute’s Deputy Director, Albert Banchs, has authored four of these articles.

The presence of IMDEA Networks at INFOCOM 2017 has extended as well to two of the members of its Scientific Council, a ten-strong body of internationally-prestigious experts in the fields of telecommunications and Internet technologies, who provide advice and support in determining the Institute’s scientific research strategy and policies.

On the one hand, Pablo Rodríguez Rodríguez, who is the CEO of Telefonica Innovation Alpha, has received the «IEEE INFOCOM Test of Time Paper Award». This award recognized papers in the INFOCOM proceedings over the last ten to twelve years that have been most cited and widely recognized to have a significant impact on the research community.

On the other hand, Edward Knightly, department chair in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rice University, was invited to deliver the keynote address at INFOCOM 2017. Knightly's keynote, "Scaling Wireless for Next Generation Transformative Applications," addressed several transformative applications on the horizon, focusing not merely on making today's applications faster, but rather asking what impactful applications are not realizable today.

Finally, IMDEA Networks’ Director, Arturo Azcorra, participated in one of the only two panels celebrated at the conference, entitled «Innovation through Joint Industry-Academic Partnerships». Together with other 4 international experts, Azcorra debated possible strategies to foster industry and academic shared work aimed at driving ambitious, open-ended research.

IEEE INFOCOM is a top ranked conference on networking in the research community. It is a major conference venue for researchers to present and exchange significant and innovative contributions and ideas in the field of networking and closely related areas. IEEE INFOCOM covers both theoretical and systems research. The 36th IEEE International Conference on Computer Communications took place in Atlanta, Georgia (USA) during the first four days of May.

More info:

INFOCOM website: http://infocom2017.ieee-infocom.org/

IMDEA Networks' Publications: http://www.networks.imdea.org/research/publications

http://www.networks.imdea.org/whats-new/news/2017/imdea-networks-scientific-output-highlighted-infocom-2017