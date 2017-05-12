News Release

“Moving Trades” Project Receives 204,800 Euros in Funding

12 May 2017 University of Cologne - Universität zu Köln

A new international collaborative research project conducted by Professor Christine Trampusch and Dr. Janis Vossiek at the Cologne Center for Comparative Politics is studying the influence of skilled worker migration within Europe on the dual vocational training systems in Switzerland and Germany.

After a period of closure, the opening of European markets for labour and services has strongly increased the mobility of skilled workers and the options of firms to make use of workers from other countries. The international research project ‘Moving Trades – Skill formation and the role of national vocational training in transnational European labour markets’ will investigate whether the greater availability of migrant workers affects the training behavior of firms and if this in turn leads to institutional changes in vocational training. More specifically, the project will study the effects of international labour migration on skill formation in Norway, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, which all have a strong tradition of dual apprenticeship. In the project’s first phase, the team from Cologne will focus on Germany and Switzerland while the international collaborators focus on Norway and Denmark.

The project is being funded by the Research Council of Norway within the scope of the Programme for Research and Innovation in the Educational Sector. Funding for the team at the Cologne Center for Comparative Politics, with Prof. Dr. Christine Trampusch as principal investigator and Dr. Janis Vossiek as postdoctoral researcher, is provided from March 2017 to February 2020 and amounts to 204,800 euros in total.

More information:

http://www.cccp.uni-koeln.de/de/team/core-faculty/prof-dr-christine-trampusch/moving-trades/