News Release

PRACE is expanding its training offer with four PRACE Training Centres

12 May 2017 PRACE

PRACE has selected four members to set up PRACE Training Centres (PTCs) - IT4Innovations, Czech Republic; GRNET, Greece; ICHEC, Ireland; and SURFsara, Netherlands - to complement the already existing 6 PRACE Advanced Training Centres (PATCs). The new centres will expand the geographical coverage as well as the width of the PRACE Training offer.



PRACE Advanced Training Centres (PATCs) were established in 2012 to coordinate and carry out state-of-the art training and education activities that enable the European research community to utilise the computational infrastructure available through PRACE. Since their beginning, over 7 000 people have participated in nearly 1 000 course days.



The six PATCs are the following:



* CSC - IT Center for Science Ltd (Finland)

* Maison de la Simulation (France)

* Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (Germany)

* CINECA - Consorzio Interuniversitario (Italy)

* Barcelona Supercomputing Center (Spain)

* EPCC at the University of Edinburgh (UK)



PATC training is highly appreciated by participants (with an average score of 8.4/10), and the PATCs have established themselves as key drivers of European high-performance computing education.



To complement the PATC network and to widen the reach of PRACE training across Europe, PRACE has now selected four PRACE Training Centres (PTCs):



* IT4I - IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center (Czech Republic)

* GRNET - Greek Research and Technology Network (Greece)

* ICHEC - Irish Centre for High-End Computing (Ireland)

* SURFsara (The Netherlands)



The PTCs will work in close collaboration with the PATCs and will each provide 2-3 training events per year. Similar to PATCs, the PTC courses are free of charge and open to all researchers from academia and industry. The courses are announced in the PRACE Events website https://events.prace-ri.eu/.



Jussi Enkovaara, leader of the PRACE Fifth Implementation Project Training work package (WP4) stated: "The PATCs have been huge success story and with PTCs, PRACE can bring up-to-date HPC skills to an even larger group of researchers. This is great opportunity for further improving the impact of European computational science."



PTC training events are due to begin in the 2017-2018 academic year.

