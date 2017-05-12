Background texts & Multimedia

TPU tests drilling facility to access geothermal energy

12 May 2017 Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU)

The first tests of an electric discharge drilling rig were successfully completed at TPU. The development will make it possible to significantly reduce expenses for drilling hard rocks, i.e. in the Alps. and get energy from geothermal sources at great depths (6-8 thousand meters).

The R&D project has been jointly implemented with a Swiss company SwissGeoPower since 2014. Associate Professor Artem Judin, the Department of Electrophysics and High Current Electronics, Tomsk Polytechnic University, told that during the visit of Swiss colleagues the first laboratory test – drilling a well of up to 15 m depth - was conducted. All the tests were successful.

The unique facility is based on the breakage of rocks with high voltage impulse of a certain configuration of 200 to 400 kilovolts. Provided that all necessary conditions are met, discharge channel is introduced in the rock and breaks it off. Looking ahead, this technology is expected to make hard rock drilling less costly.

“This technology is deemed to be more promising than a mechanical one, especially, when great depth drilling is required. Foreign researchers calculated that the cost increases exponentially with the increase of the depth of a well, while by using electric discharge the cost rises linearly,” clarifies Artem Judin. Moreover, the TPU development is perfect for deep well drilling in hard rocks as to access energy from geothermal and petrothermal sources. The technology is of little interest to oil and gas companies as most developments rely on the extraction of minerals from sedimentary rocks and hard rock drilling is not applicable.

“I’m particularly interested in partnership with Tomsk Polytechnic University and colleagues from the Institute of High Technology Physics as they are pioneers in electric impulse drilling.

In the 1950-60s, when Tomsk scientists began to take the first steps towards developing this technology, nobody even heard about it. Now, we understand that it is a very efficient technology which can specifically be applied for hard rock drilling,” says Dr. Hans-Oliver Schiegg, a representative of SwissGeoPower.

The Swiss company is going to use the TPU development to drill hard rocks, in particular, to get energy from geothermal sources at great depths (6-8 thousand meters).

“SwissGeoPower is developing a project to access geothermal energy, which implies hard rock drilling at great depths. They are going to use geothermal energy for heating and lighting. Firstly, this technology will provide an unlimited source of cost-effective electricity, not to mention, a plenty of heating power, with highly reliable energy supply. Secondly, it will address a global and pressing for Europe issue of climate change prevention, the reduction of fossil energy consumption, including the reduction of air pollution,” summarizes Artem Judin.

https://tpu.ru/en/about/tpu_today/news/view?id=2085

Attached files geotermalnaya_energiya